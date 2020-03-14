Virus-Infected R.I. Kid Got Autograph From Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert

Read it at NBC10
A Rhode Island child diagnosed with the new coronavirus attended an NBA game last week and got an autograph from Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, who has since tested positive, officials said. Authorities did not say that’s how the child got infected, and the Boston Celtics have said they were told Gobert was likely not contagious at the time of the game. Gobert tested positive on Wednesday, along with a teammate, and later apologized for being careless about touching people or their belongings before he was diagnosed. Health officials say children generally do not get seriously ill from COVID-19.