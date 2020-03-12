NBA Suspends Rest of Season Over Coronavirus Fears

The NBA suspended the rest of the 2019-2020 season due to the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, with the league indicating it “will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward.”

The shocking move came after Wednesday night’s Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder game was postponed. On air, prior to the postponement, the Thunder broadcast team said officials had delayed the game due to Jazz center Rudy Gobert being sick.

Moments later, it was revealed that Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, Jazz and Thunder players were quarantined in the Oklahoma City arena following the positive test.

After the league said it was considering playing games in front of empty arenas as the crisis grew this week, Gobert drew attention by purposely touching reporters’ microphones and recorders following a press conference.

The suspension also came amid word of the NCAA basketball tournament announcing it would open without fans. And it came after Lebron James, a three-time champion and de facto face of the NBA, had pivoted from dismissing playing without fans to accepting it as a grave possibility.

The NBA wasn’t the only professional sports league responding in such dramatic fashion, either. There has been a deluge of sports and music cancellations around the world. Perhaps most notably, European soccer leagues have largely continued to play games but without fans, while Italy—site of the most dramatic lockdown outside China—has stopped hosting sports events, period.

This is a breaking story.