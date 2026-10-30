Country Music Icon Slammed for “Mar-a-Lago Face”
Fans deemed the ‘American Idol’ star “unrecognizable” in photos.
Fans criticized Carrie Underwood for her “unrecognizable” appearance.
After the Grammy-winning country star performed at the CMA television tribute to the late Dolly Parton, her appearance sparked an uproar on social media.
“Is that Carrie Underwood?” one person wrote on Instagram under a photo of the singer. “That looks nothing like her…What did she do?”
Many commenters said the 43-year-old’s appearance reminded them of the “Mar-a-Lago Face,” a term coined to describe especially MAGA women who undergo excessive cosmetic tweaks to achieve exaggerated features.
“She was so beautiful. She didn’t need all the work done to her face,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “She had natural beauty. Doesn’t even look [like] the same person.”
Underwood was also called out for her “orange” tan.
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“Carrie got the same spray tan as Tim McGraw,” one person quipped, referencing McGraw’s viral look from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony on Oct. 18.
Underwood has long received comments for wearing heavy makeup, another trademark of the MAGA beauty aesthetic.
“It would be nice to see her in a more natural look,” one fan wrote. “But she always has double the makeup that one needs.”
Underwood became famous in 2005 at only 22, when she won the fourth season of American Idol. She has been a judge on the show since season 23, which aired in 2025.
In early 2025, Underwood faced major backlash after she performed “America the Beautiful” at President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.
In a statement to the Daily Beast, Underwood said, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.”
Adding, “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”
In 2018, Underwood addressed plastic surgery rumors in an interview with Redbook: “My mom will be like, ‘Did you see they are saying this about you?’ And I’ll be like, ‘Mama, I don’t care. I’m just trying to raise my son and live my life.’”
Underwood is married to former professional hockey player Mike Fisher, and the couple shares two sons: Isaiah, 11, and Jacob, 7.
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