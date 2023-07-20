Dallas Police Arrest Man in Connection With Three Women’s Deaths
Dallas police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with the deaths of three women whose bodies were found over a four-month period dumped near the Trinity River. Oscar Sanchez Garcia, 25, will be charged with three counts of murder, police said. The body of Kimberly Robinson, 60, was found in April, while Cherish Gibson, 25, was found in the same block two months later. An unidentified woman’s body was discovered on Saturday around a mile away from where Robinson and Gibson were found. Before the arrest, police said all of the deaths were being investigated as homicides and that at least two of the victims were thought to have ties to sex work. No motive has yet been released, but authorities said they were releasing the detail to warn others that someone may be targeting sex workers in the area.