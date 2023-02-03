Dallas Cops Nab Suspect in Zoo’s Missing Monkey Mystery

The bizarre missing monkey saga at the Dallas Zoo appears to be over with local cops announcing Friday they’d nabbed the alleged monkey-napper.

Dallas Police said they arrested Davion Irvin, 24, on Thursday and charged him with six counts of animal cruelty that doesn't involve livestock. His image was circulated by police earlier in the week, and he was arrested after a tipster spotted him at the Dallas Aquarium near animal exhibits, police said in a statement.

The two emperor tamarin monkeys were found unharmed at an abandoned home in Lancaster, Texas, on Tuesday after being swiped from the zoo sometime early Monday. Zoo officials said their enclosure had been “intentionally compromised.”

Police say it's possible more charges could come for Irvin as they investigate other mysterious happenings at the zoo—like the disappearance of a clouded leopard and the “suspicious” death of a 35-year-old lappet-faced vulture. For now, cops say Irvin faces charges only for the emperor tamarin monkeys.