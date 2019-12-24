U.S. Ambassador to Zambia Recalled After Denouncing Imprisonment of Gay Couple: Report
The U.S. Ambassador to Zambia has been recalled after he rebuked the imprisonment of a gay couple in the African nation, according to Reuters. According to a State Department spokesperson, the Zambian government said Daniel Foote’s position “is no longer tenable.” “Despite this action, the United States remains committed to our partnership with the Zambian people,” the spokesperson told Reuters. “We seek an open and frank relationship of mutual respect, commensurate with the generous aid provided to the Zambian people by the United States.” This month, Foote said it was horrifying that a Zambian court sentenced a gay couple to 15 years in jail for having sexual relations that are “against the order of nature.” A U.S. embassy source told Reuters that Zambian President Edgar Lungu no longer wanted to work with Foote as a result of his comments. “There was no point of him remaining. Also don’t forget that there are security issues so Washington want their man back,” the source said.