Zambia Complains to U.S. After Ambassador Condemns Jailing of Gay Couple
The president of Zambia plans to issue an official complaint to the United States over remarks its ambassador made after a homosexual couple were jailed for 15 years in the African country. The U.S. ambassador to Zambia, Daniel Foote, said in a statement he was “personally horrified” to read about the sentencing of Japhet Chataba and Steven Samba last week. Speaking to Sky News, Zambian President Edgar Lungu warned of a breakdown in relations between Zambia and the U.S. unless the remarks were withdrawn. Lungu told the network: “We are saying no to homosexuality. Why should we say we are going to be civilized if we allow it... are you saying that we’re very primitive now because we’re frowning on homosexuality? Even animals don’t do it, so why should we be forced to do it?... Because we want to be seen to be smart, civilized, and advanced and so on.”