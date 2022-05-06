Chris Rock Goads Will Smith: ‘Softest N---- That Ever Rapped’

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock have traded jokes about their on-stage attacks from recent weeks, with Rock slamming Will Smith as “the softest n---- that ever rapped.”

Two days after Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3, he appeared for a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store where he was joined on stage by Rock, who made his owned headlines for being on the receiving end of Smith’s infamous Oscars’ slap.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle joked to Rock, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

Rock laughed and responded, “I got smacked by the softest n----- that ever rapped.”

Chappelle was attempting to leave the Hollywood Bowl stage after finishing his set Tuesday when Isaiah Lee, 23, allegedly tackled him to the floor while carrying a replica handgun with a knife blade in his backpack. The suspect was apprehended by venue security and eventually handed over to the LAPD.

The Daily Beast reported earlier this week that Lee, an aspiring rapper who performs under the name “NoName Trapper,” recorded a series of weird rap songs, including the 2020 track titled “Dave Chappell.”

Lee’s sister, Shawne Lee, who lives in Brooklyn, told The Daily Beast she was still processing the news and that the family was not ready to speak.

At the Comedy Store on Thursday night, Chappelle revealed more details about what happened after he was allegedly ambushed by Lee. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Chappelle asked to speak with Lee while he was detained by Los Angeles police. Lee allegedly told Chappelle that he wanted raise awareness about gentrification after his grandmother was forced out of her Brooklyn neighborhood. Chappelle noted that Lee appeared to be mentally ill.

Lee’s grandmother, “Mama” Joy Chatel, lived at 227 Duffield St. in Brooklyn, which once served as a stop along the Underground Railroad. In 2007, New York City tried to condemn the building under eminent domain, seeking to replace it with a parking garage. But after a protracted court battle, the property was landmarked in 2021 by then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

At an arraignment on Friday, Chappelle’s lawyer called in to request a protective order, which the judge granted, meaning Lee must stay at least 100 yards away from Chappelle at all times.

Lee appeared in court with his arm in a sling and pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor charges that the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office filed after the district attorney declined to pursue felony charges. His bail was set at $30,000 and will reappear in court on May 20.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer’s office charged Lee with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer.

“This alleged attack has got to have consequences,” Feuer said in video footage posted to his office’s official Twitter account.

Lee was initially charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon but the district attorney dropped it when it later emerged Lee never brandished the modified replica gun.

—with additional reporting by Justin Rohrlich