Dave Chappelle Attacked Onstage During Hollywood Bowl Show

In the wake of Hollywood A-lister Will Smith marching onstage during the Academy Awards and slapping the piss out of presenter Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, comedians across the country expressed worry that it could embolden others to do the same.

On Tuesday night, during Dave Chappelle’s stand-up comedy performance at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, a man rushed onstage and tackled the comic mid-performance before being subdued—and stomped down—by security guards. The actor Jamie Foxx also helped restrain the trespasser. Then Chappelle, seemingly OK, continued on with the show, reportedly joking that the assailant “was a trans man.”

Chappelle, 48, was performing a set as part of Netflix’s inaugural comedy festival, Netflix Is A Joke Fest. The attacker, who appeared injured, was then captured on video being loaded on a gurney and taken to the hospital.

“Los Angeles police confirmed to Eyewitness News that they responded to an incident at the Hollywood Bowl around 10:45 p.m. and a man who was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife was taken into custody,” reported Los Angeles’s KABC News.

After the melee, Chappelle brought Foxx out onstage for a standing ovation and then said: “I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped a n**** backstage. I’ve always wanted to do that.”

Last fall, Netflix employees staged a walkout in protest of Chappelle’s Netflix comedy special The Closer, which contained a number of transphobic jokes.

This story is still developing…