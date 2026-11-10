David Schwimmer’s New Quince Ad Is a Ross Geller Throwback
A red sweater once blew up Ross Geller’s life, and now Quince would like to know if you’d like it in cashmere.
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We love a good holiday ad campaign, and Quince has delivered the best one of the season with a familiar friend. Actor David Schwimmer stars in the brand’s first celebrity-led campaign, “The Red Sweater,” which finds him racing around New York City in search of a red cashmere crewneck that seemingly everyone already owns. Sound familiar?
For those not well-versed in throwback television trivia, the nostalgic ad is a wink to the Friends episode where Ross’ red sweater reveals one of the show’s biggest (and most hilarious) plot twists.
This time, the red sweater is a lot easier to track down. In fact, you can shop it right now at Quince—just in time for the holiday season.
As one of Quince’s most beloved and bestselling styles, the affordable Mongolian cashmere sweater (available in men’s and women’s styles) is always a hit among shoppers, and the new Colulis Red shade—properly titled “The Red Sweater”—makes it feel especially festive.
Men’s 100% Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck
The ultra-soft cashmere crewneck is just as easy to pair with jeans and chunky ankle boots for those more casual outings as it is with a satin skirt and stockings for that upcoming work holiday party.
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If you’re picking up one as a gift, we wouldn’t blame you for snagging one for yourself as well. With both men’s and women’s styles up for grabs, you can cross a few names off your holiday shopping list in one order.
Women’s 100% Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Crewneck
The oversized fit is perfect for layering over your favorite button-down for the office, and it’s just as comfortable on its own for those laid-back lounging days at home.
This is the red crewneck David Schwimmer, aka Ross, spends the whole ad trying to track down. Both the men’s and women’s styles feature a classic fit that’s easy to layer under a blazer, rock over a well-loved tee or wear on its own with dark-wash jeans well past the holiday season.
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