SOFT LAUNCH David Schwimmer’s New Quince Ad Is a Ross Geller Throwback A red sweater once blew up Ross Geller’s life, and now Quince would like to know if you’d like it in cashmere. Quince.

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We love a good holiday ad campaign, and Quince has delivered the best one of the season with a familiar friend. Actor David Schwimmer stars in the brand’s first celebrity-led campaign, “The Red Sweater,” which finds him racing around New York City in search of a red cashmere crewneck that seemingly everyone already owns. Sound familiar?

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For those not well-versed in throwback television trivia, the nostalgic ad is a wink to the Friends episode where Ross’ red sweater reveals one of the show’s biggest (and most hilarious) plot twists.

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This time, the red sweater is a lot easier to track down. In fact, you can shop it right now at Quince—just in time for the holiday season.

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As one of Quince’s most beloved and bestselling styles, the affordable Mongolian cashmere sweater (available in men’s and women’s styles) is always a hit among shoppers, and the new Colulis Red shade—properly titled “The Red Sweater”—makes it feel especially festive.

Quince $ 69 Men’s 100% Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Designed with pill-resistant Mongolian cashmere, this affordable sweater is equal parts soft and durable. Shop Now Quince

The ultra-soft cashmere crewneck is just as easy to pair with jeans and chunky ankle boots for those more casual outings as it is with a satin skirt and stockings for that upcoming work holiday party.

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If you’re picking up one as a gift, we wouldn’t blame you for snagging one for yourself as well. With both men’s and women’s styles up for grabs, you can cross a few names off your holiday shopping list in one order.

Quince $ 129 Women’s 100% Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Bright and bold, this oversized crewneck sweater is the easiest way to add a pop of color to a winter wardrobe full of neutrals. Shop Now Quince

The oversized fit is perfect for layering over your favorite button-down for the office, and it’s just as comfortable on its own for those laid-back lounging days at home.

This is the red crewneck David Schwimmer, aka Ross, spends the whole ad trying to track down. Both the men’s and women’s styles feature a classic fit that’s easy to layer under a blazer, rock over a well-loved tee or wear on its own with dark-wash jeans well past the holiday season.

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