The Best Investment-Worthy (Yet Wallet-Friendly) Women’s Basics at Quince
From cashmere knits under $50 to washable silk maxi skirts under $150, these are the Quince essentials that form the backbone of a well-edited wardrobe.
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Launched in late 2020, Quince entered the market at a moment when shoppers were rethinking value. Five years later, the beloved direct-to-consumer e-tailer has cemented itself as a go-to for elevated essentials without traditional retail markups.
What began as a tightly edited collection of wardrobe staples (the $50 cashmere sweater has long been a fan favorite!) has since expanded into a sprawling online marketplace that includes everything from housewares and fine jewelry to Italian leather handbags and even caviar. Still, it’s the apparel (particularly the foundational basics) that remains the backbone of the brand.
Quince is best known for offering luxe-leaning materials at surprisingly accessible price points: Mongolian cashmere sweaters under $100, washable silk blouses, European linen sets, and tailored trousers designed to rival designer counterparts. The model is straightforward but effective. By partnering directly with factories, producing in limited batches, and cutting out middlemen, the company keeps costs down while maintaining an emphasis on quality fabrics and streamlined design.
Transparency is also a priority for Quince, which often details material sourcing and factory standards. Plus, Quince offers a very generous 365-day return policy, further lowering the barrier to entry, reinforcing its reputation as a low-risk, high-reward shopping destination.
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While the brand continues to roll out new categories and trend-forward pieces, some of its strongest offerings are the quiet staples that have been there since the beginning, including impeccably soft cashmere crewnecks, structured cotton tees, silk skirts, tailored blazers, and versatile knit dresses. These fall-forward items were designed not for a single season, but for repeat wear—year-round, year after year.
If you’re looking to build (or refine) a wardrobe anchored in timeless silhouettes and premium fabrics (without paying luxury-level prices), these are the Quince essentials worth adding to your rotation.
Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
100% Washable Silk Maxi Skirt
Stretch Cotton Jersey Fitted T-Shirt
Bella Stretch Relaxed Straight Jeans
100% Leather Stand-Collar Jacket
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