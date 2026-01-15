Quince Unveils New Erin Walsh Capsule Collection Filled With Affordable Spring Staples

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to accessible luxury—whether it be premium cashmere sweaters and washable silk dresses or vintage-inspired rugs and Italian leather, Quince is definitely Scouted’s go-to e-tailer. Now, the direct-to-consumer platform has upped the luxe factor with a new capsule collection curated by venerated celebrity wardrobe stylist, Erin Walsh.

The new pre‑spring capsule collection maintains Quince’s penchant for affordable, quiet-luxury staples with an elevated, approachable twist, perfect for transitional weather.

Quince is no stranger to unofficial celeb “endorsements.” A-listers like Mindy Kaling, Jessica Alba, Katie Holmes, and Lindsay Lohan have reportedly been spotted wearing the brand’s luxe-for-less wardrobe essentials, so it comes as no surprise that Walsh decided to officially join forces with the brand. After all, Walsh is the woman behind some of Hollywood’s most photographed outfits on women like Selena Gomez and Anne Hathaway.

The capsule collection features over 30 pre-spring (read: you can wear them now in the dead of winter, but they’ll also carry over seamlessly into spring) essentials, including wool jackets, flowy pants, statement jewelry, knee-high boots, and, of course, the brand’s beloved cashmere sweaters.

The renowned stylist’s well-curated edit pulls pieces from Quince’s current lineup of trend-proof investments that won’t break the bank... but look like they do. For those who are forgoing trendy, flashy pieces and leaning more into versatile, timeless staples, Walsh’s edit offers a stylist-approved path to everyday elegance that will withstand the fickle trend cycle.

The Quince x Erin Walsh pre-spring capsule is now live and will be available on Quince’s website until Feb. 3. Shop our favorites from the Quince x Erin Walsh pre-spring capsule below, because in true Quince fashion, the best styles will sell out fast.

Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Turtleneck Sweater We’re getting Nantucket vibes from this expensive-looking cashmere turtleneck sweater. Shop At Quince $ 120

Washable Stretch Silk Tank Midi Dress I’ll go on the record and confess I already own several colors of this stretchy, washable silk dress. And yet, I can’t stop myself from buying more. This dress has an insanely flattering fit and, despite being simple, delivers endless elegance that’s perfect for both work and weekends. Shop At Quince $ 80

Italian Leather Handwoven Square Toe Ballet Flat Give your basic ballet flat an upgrade with these handwoven, square-toed flats. Designed with deluxe Italian leather and a flexible build, they deliver equal parts style and comfort. See At Quince $ 84

100% Organic Cotton Poplin Long Sleeve Boyfriend Shirt A tried-and-true classic, this long-sleeve button-up boyfriend shirt brings a crisp, clean finish that makes getting dressed and out the door an absolute cinch—regardless of the occasion. See At Quince $ 40

100% Merino Wool Cropped Shirt Jacket Somehow, this cozy Merino wool jacket is less than $100. It’s the ultimate late-winter staple that will keep you warm without being overly heavy as we near spring. Shop At Quince $ 90

