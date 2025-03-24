Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Activewear has come a long way from baggy tees, subpar sports bras, and spandex shorts. What was once a clothing category delegated for sweat sessions has now become one that I’m proudly flaunting on the regular—even outside of the gym.

Numerous activewear brands have stepped up their fitness fashion game, producing comfortable, confidence-boosting apparel I’m eager to wear no matter the activity, but most of the top brands will set you back a pretty penny. When I discovered that our favorite direct-to-consumer retailer, Quince, offered premium activewear at a fraction of the cost of similar brands, I had to test it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The luxe-for-less e-tailer has amassed quite the cult following for its leather goods, fine European linen clothing, and quiet-luxury home goods, but it’s the brand’s activewear that has us ready to revamp our movement-ready apparel ASAP. Everything from their ridiculously comfortable leggings, lightweight performance tees, tennis-ready skorts, and body-shaping jumpsuits is designed with top-quality fabrics that help keep you dry and comfortable whether you’re in a hot Pilates class or running errands.

I tried a few of Quince’s new fitness pieces, and unsurprisingly, I’m super impressed. Read more to see what activewear apparel I’ll be sporting this spring and beyond.

Ultra-Form Slim Fit Jacket A lightweight, stretchy jacket that feels like a second skin, this buttery soft wear-everywhere essential is a jacket you can utilize for any and every type of movement, from yoga and Pilates to hiking and outdoor jogs. Even those who aren’t about skin-tight clothing will find this form-fitting, all-season jacket a flattering addition to their active wardrobe. See At Quince $ 50

Ultra-Form High-Rise Pocket Legging I was rather partial to pricier leggings by a well-known brand until I slipped into this less-than-$50 high-rise, which have officially ruined me for all other options. You’ll feel comfortable, body-confident, and free to move with ease in the low-level compression pants, whether that’s for a brisk walk, an hours-long marathon, or a sweat-packed yoga session. See At Quince $ 45

Ultra-Soft Side Slit Skort Feminine and flattering, a tennis skort is a must-have for anyone who wants to add a touch of style to their fitness routine, whether you’re hitting balls on the court or just sporting on your daily dog walk. And while we’ve rocked our fair share of pricier skorts, this affordable alternative checks all the boxes in quality, versatility, and durability. See At Quince $ 30

Ultra-Form Scoop Neck Longline Bra Equal parts sports bra and crop top, this scoop-neck top is a piece we’d wear for low-impact activities or even lounging around—and its soft, sweat-wicking fabric makes it perfect for either occasion. If you’re bustier, it’s worth checking out the soon-to-be-released Power-Up Long Line Strappy Sports Bra instead. See At Quince $ 30

Quince Performance Tech Wide Leg Pants Not into form-fitting bottoms? Check out these silky smooth, relaxed-fit wide leg pants that are a flowy alternative for yoga, Pilates, or just taking it easy. The stretchy, wrinkle-resistant pants are also sun-safe with a UPF 50 fabric that makes them great for any and all outdoor activities. See At Quince $ 50

MORE FROM SCOUTED: