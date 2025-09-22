Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
As the seasons change and temperatures drop, one article of clothing remains a constant in my collection: a leather jacket. No matter your go-to style, a classic leather jacket is a cornerstone of any well-curated capsule collection.
While my closet tends to drown in a sea of options, ranging from puffer jackets, wool coats, workwear blazers, and one too many fisherman sweaters, there’s one mainstay garment that always ends up off the hanger and on my shoulders, ready to elevate even the most mundane outfit: my Quince leather jacket.
There are any number of choices when it comes to this trend-proof, season-spanning outerwear staple, ranging from a broad spectrum of styles, designers, materials, and price points, but if I had to distill my favorite choice down to a single maker this year, it would undoubtedly be Quince, who happens to make my go-to jacket this season.
Design-forward details, like metal hardware and structure without rigidity, will make you feel like you’re getting a steal of a deal at only $150 compared to quality-comparable options—starting in the $500 and going up close to $1,000-range—from brands like AllSaints, Coach, and Sézane. I compared this jacket to a $900 piece found at Coach, and I honestly couldn’t see or feel the difference between the two.
If the motorcycle silhouette isn’t quite your style, Quince has several other leather outerwear options—most of which are under $250—to choose from. Scroll through below to check out some of the brand’s other bestsellers, or shop the entire leather outerwear collection here.