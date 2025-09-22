Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As the seasons change and temperatures drop, one article of clothing remains a constant in my collection: a leather jacket. No matter your go-to style, a classic leather jacket is a cornerstone of any well-curated capsule collection.

While my closet tends to drown in a sea of options, ranging from puffer jackets, wool coats, workwear blazers, and one too many fisherman sweaters, there’s one mainstay garment that always ends up off the hanger and on my shoulders, ready to elevate even the most mundane outfit: my Quince leather jacket.

There are any number of choices when it comes to this trend-proof, season-spanning outerwear staple, ranging from a broad spectrum of styles, designers, materials, and price points, but if I had to distill my favorite choice down to a single maker this year, it would undoubtedly be Quince, who happens to make my go-to jacket this season.

100% Leather Biker Jacket Made from supple 100 percent top grain sheep leather, this buttery soft cropped jacket carries enough weight to keep you warm, but not so much that you’ll feel weighed down or bulky in your get-up. The jacket’s cropped design gives it that great streamlined and flattering silhouette that makes it incredibly easy to layer over dresses, tops, sweaters—you name it. The jacket also fits true to size, but leaves plenty of breathing room if layering. See At Quince $ 150

Design-forward details, like metal hardware and structure without rigidity, will make you feel like you’re getting a steal of a deal at only $150 compared to quality-comparable options—starting in the $500 and going up close to $1,000-range—from brands like AllSaints, Coach, and Sézane. I compared this jacket to a $900 piece found at Coach, and I honestly couldn’t see or feel the difference between the two.

If the motorcycle silhouette isn’t quite your style, Quince has several other leather outerwear options—most of which are under $250—to choose from. Scroll through below to check out some of the brand’s other bestsellers, or shop the entire leather outerwear collection here.

Leather Bomber Jacket The ’80s-inspired leather bomber jacket endures as one of winter’s biggest outerwear trends. Covetable designers like THE ATTICO, Khaite, and LOEWE offer beautiful leather bombers, but this wallet-friendly option from Quince is a solid alternative for those looking to try the trend without shelling out $1,000 or more. See At Quince $ 190 Free Shipping

Leather Blazer Lightweight enough for spring and fall, this leather blazer is a chic workwear option to dress up a pair of denim and loafers for the office or add some edge to a silky slip dress. See At Quince $ 200 Free Shipping

100% Shearling Bomber Jacket While not under $250 like most of the other leather pieces in the collection, the splurge-worthy, heavyweight piece has all the details you’d expect from similar pieces made by designers like Prada and Ralph Lauren that would set you back at least $1,000. This cold-weather armor is ready to make a stylish statement with its shearling trimmed collar, removable shearling hood, copper finish hardware, and sumptuous textured leather. See At Quince $ 500 Free Shipping

MORE FROM SCOUTED: