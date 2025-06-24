Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I usually avoid linen at all costs since it’s such a high-maintenance fabric (read: easily wrinkled), but recently, I made an exception. Quince, the cult-favorite DTC brand ruling the growing luxury-for-less market, offers a breathable, wrinkle-proof linen line, which is perfect for the days when you need to look professional, but it’s also 90 degrees outside. During a recent heat wave in Los Angeles, I decided to put Quince’s 100% European Linen Relaxed Double-Breasted Blazer to the ultimate wear test.

The linen blazer was super easy to throw over a cropped tank or bodysuit for a casual vibe or dress up with dark denim or trousers for the office or a work event. It features gold accents and a slightly oversized fit for a more elevated look, but what really impressed me was how wrinkle-proof it was. When I walked out the door looking actually stylish and not like I just tossed on a blazer that came right out of my overnight bag, I knew this was a keeper.

That day, I wore the linen blazer to a fancy outdoor luncheon for the undergarment brand Third Love, which was celebrating the launch of their new Thermoregulating TempSync cooling bras (another summer must-have, by the way).

Quince 100% European Linen Relaxed Double-Breasted Blazer Available in three colorways, including my personal favorite, ‘Flax.’ See At Quince $ 90 Free Shipping

The event called for me to dress chic, despite the weather being over 90 degrees outside. I have the Quince Linen Blazer, in flax, a neutral shade, which means if I were sweating profusely, it would probably be obvious to the other guests (which included none other than ’90s icon Jennie Garth).

To complete the look, I wore Quince’s low-maintenance luxe top under the blazer and the matching 100% European Linen Shorts with large pockets. Despite being slightly overheated during the event, there was not a trace of sweat peaking through my blazer at all—and it didn’t just hide the sweat—it actually kept me cool and dry. I was shocked to my core when I took off my outfit to find that there was not a drop of moisture or any lingering odor. Sweat-proof? Check. Wrinkle-resistant? Yes. Chic? Yep.

This is only the beginning of my love affair with Quince (I totally get the type now) and my newfound appreciation for linen.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: