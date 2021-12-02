Killing of Music Exec’s Wife Not a ‘Random Attack,’ Police Say

As tributes poured in Thursday for slain Los Angeles philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, questions swirled about the motive behind the early-morning attack that claimed her life at the home she shared with her husband, legendary music executive Clarence Avant.

Beverly Hills police initially described the Wednesday incident at the couple’s home in Trousdale Estates, a lavish community in the foothills of the Santa Monica mountains, as a home invasion.

But Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook later suggested the couple may have been deliberately targeted, rather than the victim of thieves just looking to rip off the rich and famous.

“Obviously, someone went into the home, we just don’t know what the purpose was,” Stainbrook told reporters late Wednesday. “A lot of times people think home invasion when it comes to robbing or burglarizing a residence. … I think there are a lot of nuances to the term home invasion.”

“I don’t think it’s a random attack, but I can’t speculate on that right now,” he said.

Footage from the scene showed a shattered sliding glass door, and according to The Los Angeles Times, at least one suspect got into the home before gunshots rang out. But it was not clear how many robbers were involved.

It also remains unclear if anything was taken from the residence. The circumstances surrounding the shooting also remain murky, but police have said both Clarence Avant and a security guard were at home during the apparent invasion, though they were unharmed.

Jacqueline Avant, 81, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound after police received a call just before 2:30 a.m., and she died from her injuries shortly later at a hospital.

Investigators are reportedly hoping that security cameras throughout the neighborhood will help them piece together exactly what happened.

In the meantime, the news of her death has left many in the entertainment world reeling.

“I have no idea what kind of sub-human could shoot an 81-year-old woman, and in her own home. But you can rest assured that every available resource will be used to find whoever is responsible for this awful nightmare. This is tremendously sad,” filmmaker Tyler Perry tweeted in response to the news.

“So sorry for the Avant family. My heart goes out to you!!! OMG!!!! Where are we??!!! WHAT are we?!!” wrote actress Viola Davis.

“She was the purest of souls in every sense, & was the Rock of Gibraltar for Clarence, their children, her friends, & community. We are all, every single one of us, better people because Jacquie was in our lives,” Quincy Jones wrote.

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) wrote that Avant’s death would be felt both “locally and nationally.”

“Mrs. Avant was a force of compassion and empowerment locally and nationally for decades, as well as a model of service and giving back to those who needed it most,” she tweeted.

While her Grammy-award winning husband Clarence, known as the “Godfather of Black Music,” was the subject of a Netflix documentary produced by the couple’s daughter, Nicole Avant, Jacqueline was credited with fueling the family’s passion for arts and culture.

She was the president of Neighbors of Watts, a group that supports the South Central Community Child Care Center, and was on the board of the International Student Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.