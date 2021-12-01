CHEAT SHEET
Music Exec Clarence Avant’s Wife Jacqueline Avant Killed in Home Invasion
Legendary music executive Clarence Avant suffered a horrific tragedy early Wednesday when his wife of 54 years, 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant, was killed during a home invasion robbery. A 911 call came in around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting at the couple’s Trousdale Estates home, near Beverly Hills. When police arrived, Jacqueline had already been transported to the hospital. Clarence was also home, according to TMZ, but it’s unclear if he was injured. Jacqueline had served as president of childcare group Neighbors of Watts and was on the board of directors for UCLA’s International Student Center.