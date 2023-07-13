CHEAT SHEET
Decapitated Body Found on Beach Was a Baby Girl: Autopsy
A decapitated body found on a beach in Spain on Tuesday has been determined to be that of a baby girl under the age of six months, according to reports. The results of an autopsy reported by The Daily Mail found that the girl was much younger than initially thought when her remains were found on the Mediterranean Costa Dorada resort of Roda de Bera on Tuesday. Local reports suggested that the infant’s body may have been in the water for up to two months. A local mayor suggested the child may have been on a migrant boat which sank in the sea, though reports suggest the fact that her upper torso and head were missing may make it challenging to determine whether the death was the result of a crime or a tragic accident.