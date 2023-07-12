Top Putin Confidante Secretly Moved to Island Paradise: Report

A confidante of Russian President Vladimir Putin sanctioned by Ukraine for supporting the war is living in a “luxurious complex” in Tenerife, according to a report.

Yelena Isinbayeva, a two-time Olympic gold medalist pole vaulter, has apparently been leading a secret life in the Spanish territory in the Canary Islands, according to El Digital Sur. The outlet cited a source saying that Isinbayeva—who is also a major in the Russian army—was granted permission by her superiors to take “an indefinite leave for her merits in the bloody aggression against Ukraine.”

The report, published last week, further claimed that the 41-year-old had taken up residence in a “luxurious complex” on the island, a popular vacation hotspot with European tourists. It’s not clear why Isinbayeva would be living in Tenerife even as the Spanish government is continuing to support Ukraine with lethal aid in its struggle against her own military comrades.

Last year, Isinbayeva was one of the Russian athletes hit by Ukrainian sanctions as the invasion began. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the measure was targeting Russians “who are trying to put sport at the service of aggression.”

As well as being considered one of the greatest pole vaulters in history, Isinbayeva supported Putin in the 2012 Russian presidential election and was part of a working group which recommended changing the country’s constitution which would allow him to potentially remain in power until 2036, instead of stepping down at the end of his term in 2024 as previously required.

She’s also known for making controversial comments in 2013 apparently supporting a law in Russia making it illegal to give under-18s information about homosexuality. She later blamed her poor English for the ensuing international backlash and said she did not support discriminating against gay people, had actually intended to say that “people should respect the laws of other countries particularly when they are guests.”

Two years later, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu awarded her the rank of major after Isinbayeva signed a five-year contract to serve in the army. She also signed up to a social movement called “PutinTeam” of athletes and other public figures to support the president.