Deluded Trump Insists ‘Everything’s Good’ After Crisis Cripples U.S.
Trump told people concerned enough to start stockpiling that they needed to take a chill pill.
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Donald Trump thinks scared Americans need to “relax” about computer failures disrupting their everyday lives.
The president was speaking to Fox News in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday when he was asked about a spate of major outages hitting the U.S.
Service disruptions at Microsoft and Apple, along with a ground stop ordered by the FAA last week, have led some to stockpile non-perishable goods amid fears that something bigger could be coming.
“Tell them to relax, everything’s good,” the 80-year-old said. “These are individual events.”
He then politicized their anxiety, saying that if it had happened under the Biden administration, “which was grossly incompetent and corrupt, nobody would have mentioned it.”
“These are not—I’ll let you know if there’s a problem,” he added.
Both the FAA and Apple outages are understood to have been caused by system replacements. With the FAA, outdated copper wiring was being replaced with fiber-optic alternatives, but the introduction led to a flood of communications network issues.
Some of Apple’s services, including Apple Music, Apple Pay, the App Store, and other iCloud services, were impacted by what it described as an internal update.
A National Security Agency network used to send classified information also went offline on Tuesday. The intelligence agency said its “mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues.”
Trump took the opportunity on Fox to attack previous approaches to upgrading FAA systems and called for funding.
“You don’t want to do piecemeal,” he said. “That’s what they did before—I build, I build very well. I made a lot of money building things, always, and I know how to do this stuff, and I said, ‘Don’t.’”
He then bragged that once it was complete, the U.S. would have the “best system anywhere in the world. Air traffic control, it’s called.”
Vice President JD Vance was asked about it on Fox on Monday, when he said, “A lot of my friends have reached out asking if they should prepare to build a bunker or stock up on food and water. My answer to that is no. We don’t see a crisis coming down. But you have to be prepared for everything.”
Despite Trump’s blasé dismissal, his Department of Homeland Security chief, Markwayne Mullin, clearly didn’t get a copy of the script, saying it could have been “SI”—Trump’s renamed version of artificial intelligence—that could have been to blame.
“I started talking to the tech industry,” Mullin told Fox News.
He said he had spoken to someone inside the industry who had told him, “That it’s the SI, he said, because these programs aren’t designed to work as fast as SI is.”
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