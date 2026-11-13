PEACE PRESIDENT STRIKES AGAIN Delusional Trump, 80, Teases New War Since He’s ‘More Popular Now’ The president also said he would “consider” military force.

Donald Trump has teased launching a new war before his presidency ends, claiming his popularity has grown among a key voting bloc.”

Trump, 80, has repeatedly suggested that an American intervention in Cuba could happen under his watch, but set a deadline for his plans during a Thursday interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Salem News Channel.

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“I want to get Cuba done before I leave,” Trump told Hewitt.

Donald Trump has now put a deadline on his Cuba plans. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

He added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s parents are from Cuba, “So he would love to do that.”

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“I would like to be able to do it,” Trump continued, then claimed, “I won the Cuban vote by 94 percent in Florida, and I think I’m more popular now than I was then.”

Trump also made the 94 percent claim on Monday, saying, “We have tremendous people who were treated very badly, Cuban Americans, and they voted for me 94 percent, and we take care of those people.”

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Back in April, Trump said, “We have a lot of great Cuban Americans, all of whom just about voted for me.

President Donald Trump believes he is popular with Cuban Americans. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

It is not clear where Trump’s figure is pulled from. He won 68 percent of the Cuban American vote in Florida in the 2024 presidential election.

Florida was one of the few states to buck the blue wave in the midterms, with two Trump allies elected, congressman Byron Donalds as governor and Ashley Moody to the U.S. Senate.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Despite Trump’s claim of his improving popularity in Florida, his administration’s brutal ICE raids have seen some Cuban Americans who voted for him turn against him.

Cuban-born immigration lawyer Ismael Labrador told News in America last week that he was dismayed by the surge in people seeking his legal services amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio with Donald Trump. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“We have relatives living in fear right now, we’ve had relatives who have been deported back to Cuba, unfortunately,” Labrador said.

While he voted for Trump, he admitted he was “blindsided” by the administration.

“Personally, I voted for Trump because I wanted to get criminals out of the country,” he said.

“We wanted to have a safe America. We never thought that he was going to go after everybody. This isn’t what I voted for.”

In September, Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, who has held a Miami seat since 2021, posted a video that said, “Mr. president, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far.”

She added, “The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today.”

During Thursday’s interview, Hewitt asked Trump if he would be comfortable with the use of “a little bit” of military force to free Cuba from its communist regime, with the president admitting he “would certainly consider that.”

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Trump said in March he believed he would have the “honor” of taking over Cuba.

“I think I can do anything I want with it,” he said at the time. “Whether I free it, take it, I think I can do anything I want with it.”

Despite declaring himself the “president of peace,” in his second term, Trump launched a war with Iran in February that has seen the price of oil soar globally.

He also oversaw a raid in Venezuela to capture leader Nicolas Maduro and the U.S. has taken military action against Houthi rebels in Yemen, as well as strikes in Syria and Iraq.

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