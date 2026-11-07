Trump’s ‘Obliterated’ Nuke Boast Faces Brutal Reality Check
U.S. Central Command wants help finding the nuclear program the president says was already destroyed.
President Donald Trump’s repeated boasts of having “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program were just exposed as BS by his own military.
U.S. Central Command, which is overseeing military operations in Iran, sparked an uproar late Friday by taking to social media to seek tips on the nuclear program’s “facilities” and “equipment.”
The State Department is dangling a reward of up to $20 million and “possible relocation” in exchange for information on the program as Trump has hinted that further strikes could be on the horizon.
“The regime’s lack of compliance with the IAEA on safeguards obligations has led to the agency’s loss of ‘continuity of knowledge’ regarding Iran’s production and inventory of key components like centrifuges,” a statement from the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program said.
For context, the largest reward offered by the Rewards for Justice program was $25 million each for Osama bin Laden and his deputy Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Unflustered by the pretty penny, many were quick to point to the president’s own assessment of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
During the 12-day war in 2025, the U.S. military unleashed 14 MOP bunker buster bombs, dropped by B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, on key nuclear enrichment sites in Pickaxe Mountain.
Trump was then quick to rule they had been “completely and totally obliterated.”
British journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan reposted the U.S. Central Command tweet about the reward with the caption: “WTF?”
Law lecturer Ben Meiselas posted: “If an adversary hacked the CENTCOM account and started making posts it wouldn’t be as damaging or embarrassing as what CENTCOM has been doing.”
“Embarrassing” seemed to be the word of choice for many who chose to post about the bundle of cash on offer.
And CNN correspondent for the Pentagon, Natasha Bertrand, pointed out that the White House “waged a dayslong campaign to discredit CNN reporting last year that Midnight Hammer hadn’t obliterated Iran’s nuclear program and only temporarily set it back.”
The reward comes as Trump confirmed that the U.S. carried out “minor strikes” on Iran after reports that two missiles struck Qeshm Island.
Speaking to reporters on Friday after landing in West Palm Beach, he said: “We do minor strikes, but they knock out. They built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device, and we knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe five.”
He later posted on Truth Social: “Israel and, in fact, the entire Middle East, WOULD NOT EXIST TODAY if I did not stop Iran from having a Nuclear Weapon.
“Nobody wants to say that, but everybody knows it’s true! President DONALD J. TRUMP”
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…