Senator Reveals Trump’s ‘Insane’ Plan for After the Election
The lawmaker says he has been briefed on what happens next.
A senior lawmaker said he’s been briefed on the war plan Donald Trump is expected to unleash after next Tuesday’s midterm election.
Sen. Chris Murphy said he couldn’t give details of the Iran War blueprint, but he described it as “insane.”
He claimed it would lead to the “likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law.”
The Democratic senator claimed in a post on X: “It will not achieve objectives and will set off a new cycle of escalation.”
Speaking at the Middle East Institute on Thursday, Murphy said he had a “fairly detailed conversation” about Trump’s war plans and predicted it will lead to “devastating escalation” of the conflict with Tehran.
“You’ve heard a preview that it would be a short-duration plan. I will just say this: their plan is insane.”
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He pointed to reports that the Pentagon may be planning to target civilian infrastructure.
“They have certainly been asked by the president to develop a plan. Whether they believe it will work or not, I do not know. But the plan they have developed will lead, in my view, to a prolongment and an escalation of this war that will be devastating for our security interests.”
Murphy, who sits on the Senate foreign relations and appropriations committees, spoke out after reports that the United States has told Gulf nations to prepare for a short-lived, high-intensity campaign after the November 3 election.
Trump is said to be preparing a short, sharp strike with Israel to force Iranian leaders back to the negotiating table.
The Wall Street Journal quoted officials as saying Trump was considering targeting Iran’s nuclear sites and civilian infrastructure.
Trump has said he won’t launch any attacks on Iran until after the election.
In his last Weekly Show before the ballot, Jon Stewart predicted the president could pull another January 6 if Republicans lose to Democrats in a landslide.
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