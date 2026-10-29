THE MORNING AFTER Senator Reveals Trump’s ‘Insane’ Plan for After the Election The lawmaker says he has been briefed on what happens next. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Getty

A senior lawmaker said he’s been briefed on the war plan Donald Trump is expected to unleash after next Tuesday’s midterm election.

Sen. Chris Murphy said he couldn’t give details of the Iran War blueprint, but he described it as “insane.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed it would lead to the “likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law.”

Sen. Chris Murphy said he has seen Trump's war plan. Chris Murphy/X

The Democratic senator claimed in a post on X: “It will not achieve objectives and will set off a new cycle of escalation.”

Speaking at the Middle East Institute on Thursday, Murphy said he had a “fairly detailed conversation” about Trump’s war plans and predicted it will lead to “devastating escalation” of the conflict with Tehran.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’ve heard a preview that it would be a short-duration plan. I will just say this: their plan is insane.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

He pointed to reports that the Pentagon may be planning to target civilian infrastructure.

Sen. Chris Murphy called Trump's post-election war plan "insane." CNN

“They have certainly been asked by the president to develop a plan. Whether they believe it will work or not, I do not know. But the plan they have developed will lead, in my view, to a prolongment and an escalation of this war that will be devastating for our security interests.”

Murphy, who sits on the Senate foreign relations and appropriations committees, spoke out after reports that the United States has told Gulf nations to prepare for a short-lived, high-intensity campaign after the November 3 election.

Trump is said to be preparing a short, sharp strike with Israel to force Iranian leaders back to the negotiating table.

Play Video

The Wall Street Journal quoted officials as saying Trump was considering targeting Iran’s nuclear sites and civilian infrastructure.

Trump has said he won’t launch any attacks on Iran until after the election.

In his last Weekly Show before the ballot, Jon Stewart predicted the president could pull another January 6 if Republicans lose to Democrats in a landslide.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register