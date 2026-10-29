 Skip to main content
THE MORNING AFTER

Senator Reveals Trump’s ‘Insane’ Plan for After the Election

The lawmaker says he has been briefed on what happens next.

A photo illustration of Donald Trump and an explosion.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Getty

By David Gardner

A senior lawmaker said he’s been briefed on the war plan Donald Trump is expected to unleash after next Tuesday’s midterm election.

Sen. Chris Murphy said he couldn’t give details of the Iran War blueprint, but he described it as “insane.”

He claimed it would lead to the “likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law.”

Sen. Chris Murphy said he has seen Trump's war plan.

Sen. Chris Murphy said he has seen Trump's war plan.

Chris Murphy/X

The Democratic senator claimed in a post on X: “It will not achieve objectives and will set off a new cycle of escalation.”

President Donald Trump speaks to the media after disembarking from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on October 26, 2026.
NOT SUGARCOATING IT

Fox News Hits Trump With Brutal Blow 5 Days Before Election

Martha McHardy

Speaking at the Middle East Institute on Thursday, Murphy said he had a “fairly detailed conversation” about Trump’s war plans and predicted it will lead to “devastating escalation” of the conflict with Tehran.

“You’ve heard a preview that it would be a short-duration plan. I will just say this: their plan is insane.”

He pointed to reports that the Pentagon may be planning to target civilian infrastructure.

Sen. Chris Murphy appeared stunned when Erin Burnett told him the Pentagon would livestream a firing-squad execution. (CNN)

Sen. Chris Murphy called Trump's post-election war plan "insane."

CNN

“They have certainly been asked by the president to develop a plan. Whether they believe it will work or not, I do not know. But the plan they have developed will lead, in my view, to a prolongment and an escalation of this war that will be devastating for our security interests.”

U.S. President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 14, 2026.
HE SAID, SHE SAID

Trump, 80, Humiliated Over Gender of Fired Army General

Farrah Tomazin

Murphy, who sits on the Senate foreign relations and appropriations committees, spoke out after reports that the United States has told Gulf nations to prepare for a short-lived, high-intensity campaign after the November 3 election.

Trump is said to be preparing a short, sharp strike with Israel to force Iranian leaders back to the negotiating table.

Play Video

The Wall Street Journal quoted officials as saying Trump was considering targeting Iran’s nuclear sites and civilian infrastructure.

Donald Trump
POINT OF NO RETURN

This Is the Proof Nothing Can Save Doomed Trump Now: Author

Vic Verbalaitis

Trump has said he won’t launch any attacks on Iran until after the election.

In his last Weekly Show before the ballot, Jon Stewart predicted the president could pull another January 6 if Republicans lose to Democrats in a landslide.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
David Gardner
David GardnerChief National Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW