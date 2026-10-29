POINT OF NO RETURN This Is the Proof Nothing Can Save Doomed Trump Now: Author Jennifer Welch says the president’s bizarre midterm closing message proves he’s gone off the deep end.

President Donald Trump has officially gone beyond the pale, author Jennifer Welch says.

The host of the I’ve Had It podcast tells The Daily Beast Podcast that Trump’s consistent string of unhinged behavior during his countrywide midterms panic tour shows he has really gone off the deep end.

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“His closing message—it’s a really bizarre thing to watch,” Welch tells host Joanna Coles. “It’s become so normal to us that oftentimes, I have to step back and say, ‘This is the President of the United States. This is unacceptable.’”

The Not Today, Fascists author explained that Trump’s recent spree of uttering “strange noises,” his inability to remember people’s names, and his weird fascination with male bodies are indicative of his downfall.

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“He’s deep in red states, by the way,” she added. “Deep, deep, deep in Trump country trying to save Trump country, which is interesting.”

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Trump has spent nearly every day in October rallying to bolster Republican support ahead of Election Day, which will decide the fate of the congressional chamber majorities for the remainder of his second and final presidential term. But he’s mostly stopped in Republican strongholds, including ruby-red areas like Mobile, Alabama, and Lubbock, Texas.

Welch referenced the president’s Texas rally this week, where he tried to prop up his MAGA Senate pick, Ken Paxton, but instead insulted Paxton’s appearance by comparing him to Republican Sen. Jon Husted of Ohio.

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“And then he starts trashing Ted Cruz, who’s also in attendance, and he goes, ‘Yeah, I’m going to appoint Ted Cruz to be on the Supreme Court because all the Democrats hate him and all the Republicans hate him,’” she said, paraphrasing Trump. “And Ted stands up and smiles and waves.”

Cruz ignored Trump's obvious dig at him to appease the president. Kaylee Greenlee/REUTERS

“It’s the weirdest thing, watching these men race up to be either humiliated and/or objectified by Donald Trump,” she continued. “It’s a really weird movement.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Welch added that Trump’s closing argument this week—like making clear his apathy for spiking gas prices and boasting that “we’re making a lot of money”—was just some “weird s--t.”

Trump is a big fan of Husted's physique. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“Here’s where I am: I understand that tomorrow morning, Trump’s going to wake up, apply his makeup not very well, and he is going to go deep into these red states and give these bonkers, bonkers rallies,” she explained. “At this stage, who are these people that go and cheer for this?”

“These Republicans that could stop all of this—they could have stopped this at any point—their political careers should forever be in ruin because they’re cowards that will not stand up for the Constitution and for their constituents,” Welch concluded.

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