Trump Humiliates Must-Win MAGA Candidate After Man-Thirst Rant
Trump admitted his Texas Senate candidate doesn’t pass his beauty test.
President Donald Trump has declared that his MAGA pick for the Texas Senate is just not hot enough.
The looks-obsessed Trump, 80, slighted Ken Paxton’s appearance during a rally for the scandal-ridden candidate in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday night.
He insulted the state attorney general immediately after praising fellow GOP Senate hopeful, incumbent Ohio Sen. Jon Husted, who has been the apple of Trump’s eye for most of October.
“So I’m studying him, and I made the mistake of saying that I started off by studying his a--,” Trump said, describing his fascination with Husted’s posterior. “And then I looked at his feet, and they were massive.”
The president continued on, fawning over the former college football player’s hands, his “fingers like sausages,” and his shoulders.
“But I made the mistake of studying his anatomy and explaining it to the audience, and the audience loved it,” Trump rambled. “By the way, he went up 12 points that day. He went from being down to being up.”
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Most polls show him and Democratic challenger Sherrod Brown in a tight race, with Brown even maintaining a slight edge over the incumbent senator.
The president and former teen beauty pageant judge then turned his attention to Paxton, though his next statement was much less flattering.
“Maybe I should do that with Ken Paxton, but I’m not sure your body is gonna qualify,” Trump said. “I’m gonna do it with Ken!”
The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and both Husted and Paxton’s campaigns for comment.
The president has made his weird fascination with Husted’s body a staple of his panic tour across America.
The incumbent Ohio senator addressed Trump’s repeated mentions of his body earlier on Tuesday, telling reporters, “Don’t worry, I was in the weight room this morning working out. I don’t want to let him down.”
While Trump has been keen to compliment Husted’s a--, he considers Paxton to be more of a pain in one.
“He’s been a friend of mine for a long time, one of the most loyal people. When I was being hit by the radical left very hard, harder than very few people could have withstood it, Ken Paxton was at my side more than anybody,” he said of Paxton at a rally in Denton, Texas, early this month. “I have to always remember that, because he could be a pain in the a-- sometimes. I’ll be honest.”
The president has also roasted Paxton’s looks, going so far as to call him ugly during a dinner at the Rose Garden in early September.
“Ken Paxton, you might not like the way he dresses. And I say this, it’s so insulting to him, but I might as well say it,” Trump said on Sept. 2. “You might not... like the way he looks. You might not love his look. You might not love his television interviews.”
About a week later, he shared more critiques of Paxton’s appearance on the last night of the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas.
“I have to say this about Ken. It’s so insulting, and I hope he doesn’t get insulted,” he said at his so-called “Trump-a-Palooza. ”He may not dress right. He may not talk exactly perfectly, and he may not be the best-looking guy I’ve ever seen, but you know what he is? He’s the greatest attorney general in America, and he deserves to be your next senator."
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