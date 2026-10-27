MAGA Senate Candidate Caters to Trump’s Weird Fetish
Ohio’s Jon Husted is entertaining Trump’s strange fascination.
Republican Sen. Jon Husted has assured Donald Trump he is doing everything he can to sate the president’s thirst for his behind.
Husted, 59, addressed the president’s repeated comments about his “a--” to reporters on Tuesday, saying he’s started hitting the gym to fully satisfy Trump’s male gaze.
“The president is coming in tomorrow, again, to Ohio,” Husted said. “Third time in less than thirty days. He’ll be in Chillicothe.”
The incumbent senator continued, “Don’t worry, I was in the weight room this morning working out. I don’t want to let him down.”
The Daily Beast has reached out to Husted’s campaign and the White House for comment.
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Husted, running for re-election against Democratic challenger Sherrod Brown, has been the apple of Trump’s eye during his panic tour promoting Republican candidates ahead of next week’s midterms.
Trump, 80, has repeatedly rambled to rallygoers across the country about his fascination with Husted’s body.
“He was a great athlete,” Trump said of Husted on Oct. 12, referring to his time as a defensive back at the University of Dayton.
“I don’t do this with men very often—I started examining his body because I didn’t know he was a great athlete,” he told the crowd.
“And I looked, and I watched up and down, and I looked at this a--... and I looked at the whole... and then I looked at his hands—look at his hands, he’s got these, like, claws... and I got it, you are a great athlete.”
Trump has repeated variations of his strange tangent on Husted at several other rallies since, saying he has “studied” the senator’s body and has called his legs “a pile of muscle.”
However, at a rally in Michigan on Sunday, Trump’s fascination shifted to what he sees as yet another breathtaking bottom: the MAGA rapper Nicki Minaj.
“By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a-- before: Nicki Minaj,” he said after his usual Husted anecdote. “That’s hard to miss. Stand up. That’s hard to miss.”
“I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki; she’s been with us a long time,” he added about the 43-year-old “Anaconda” singer.
Husted has fully leaned into the president’s comments about his physique. He told Fox News on Saturday that it has become a topic of conversation with his wife.
“When I woke up the next morning after hearing that, I told my wife, I’m like, ‘Hey, I think I got to get down to the gym and keep up my reputation! So, I gotta keep working out,’” he said. “We’re an athletic family. We try to stay in shape.”
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