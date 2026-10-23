SAVAGED Trump’s Weird Rally Moment Gets Brutal X-Rated Roast Jimmy Fallon had an NSFW take.

Donald Trump’s strange blip at his South Carolina rally has received an X-rated roast from Jimmy Fallon.

The late-night host ripped into the president, 80, for making a “really weird noise while he was talking.”

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At Wednesday’s rally, Trump tried to say former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley’s name, but appeared to glitch. “I’d say 90 percent of the reason I took the governor—UHP,” he said. “I took the governor, I put her over at the United Nations, because I wanted this guy to be, I wanted the guy to become governor.”

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally at T. Ed Garrison Arena in Pendleton, South Carolina on October 21, 2026. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s like a burp, a hiccup, and a dry-heave all in one,” Fallon laughed.

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“Sounds like Melania on their wedding night,” he quipped, playing the indescribable noise several times to his laughing audience. “Trump’s been in so many MRI machines, he now sounds like one.”

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Fallon then played a remixed version of Trump’s jumbled speech, interspersing the president’s words and the garbled “UHP” sound he made.

Jimmy Fallon quipped about First Lady Melania Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump has repeatedly mispronounced Haley’s name.

The incident at Wednesday’s rally included other ludicrous moments, during which he appeared confused and incoherent. For example, during his 90-minute speech, Trump complained about not winning the Pulitzer Prize or the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I settled all these wars, and they gave the wonderful peace prize, right—does anybody know the name of that peace prize? The peace prize?” he asked. “They gave the Pulitzer Prize to a young lady—I think she’s 80 years old—a young lady who nobody ever heard of.”

Trump had several confused moments on Wednesday at his rally in South Carolina for Sen. Darline Graham. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

He later appeared to mix up “million” and “billion.”

“We secured commitments for $22.2 trillion in new investments coming into the United States,” he said. “We’ve never had so much money. $22.2 million. Uh, billion. Sorry. Billion with a B, not an M. If it was an M, we’d be in big trouble. With a B. $22 billion.”

At the same rally, the president became gleeful after a violent brawl broke out.

To top it off, the president said he requested Google leader Sundar Pichai to rename the Atlantic Ocean to the “American Ocean.”

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