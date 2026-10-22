TURNING HEADS Trump, 80, Humiliated After String of Glitches at MAGA Rally At one point, he confused the names of two prizes he hasn’t won. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Donald Trump unraveled and appeared confused at multiple points during his midterm rally in South Carolina on Wednesday.

The 80-year-old president spoke at Clemson University to support Sen. Darline Graham in her race against Democrat Annie Andrews. Over the course of his roughly 90-minute speech, Trump made at least four comments that raised eyebrows.

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In one moment, the president was on a tirade when he mixed up two prizes he hasn’t won: the Pulitzer Prize and the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump had several confused moments on Wednesday at his rally in South Carolina for Sen. Darline Graham. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

“I settled all these wars, and they gave the wonderful peace prize, right—does anybody know the name of that peace prize? The peace prize?” he asked the crowd. “They gave the Pulitzer Prize to a young lady—I think she’s 80 years old—a young lady who nobody ever heard of.”

Trump previously grumbled that the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, 85-year-old Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, a former U.N. human rights chief and International Court of Justice judge, wasn’t widely known.

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“I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anyone else!” he wrote on Truth Social earlier this month. “In fact, to the best of my knowledge, no one ever heard of her other than the fact that she, very obviously, hates Israel. I don’t know what the woman has done. I settled 8 Wars...”

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At another point in his speech, Trump provided a drastically different dollar amount for the new investments he argues are coming into the U.S.

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Trump has often claimed $22 trillion in new investments, even though the White House itself says it’s half that amount. Economic experts have also said Trump’s number isn’t real.

Trump held a rally in support of Republican Senate candidate Darline Graham at Clemson University on Wednesday. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

“We secured commitments for $22.2 trillion in new investments coming into the United States,” he said Wednesday. “We’ve never had so much money. $22.2 million. Uh, billion. Sorry. Billion with a B, not an M. If it was an M, we’d be in big trouble. With a B. $22 billion.”

It’s unclear where Trump pulled this new figure, or if it was a mistake and “$22 trillion” was in his prepared remarks.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Later, Trump fantasized about renaming the Pacific Ocean, and then wondered how Europe—no part of which touches that body of water—would respond.

After recalling an alleged conversation with Google head Sundar Pichai, who, in Trump’s telling, resisted renaming the Atlantic Ocean to the “American Ocean” in Google Maps, Trump said he would keep the name unchanged.

But then he said, “Pacific Ocean—we were going to call it the ‘American Ocean.’ How do you think Europe—how do you think Europe would feel? Do you think they’d like that?”

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Lastly, the president seemed to momentarily forget his term for a group of loyal supporters who travel around and attend his rallies: “front row Joes.” Trump has used the term many times before, but on Wednesday at first called them “front row Jacks.”

After a moment, he seemed to recognize his mistake and tried to clean it up.

“There’s a front row Joe. There’s a front row Jack. We’ve got all the front row. And we have Mr. Wall. We love Mr. Wall,” he said, referring to an attendee who dresses up like the southern border wall.

The president’s bizarre moments were called out online. “Something is off with Trump tonight. The gaffes, the glitches, the confusion are well beyond his usual,” the left-leaning political news network MeidasTouch posted.

Acyn Torabi, a digital editor at the network, also noted Trump appeared “confused” and was “making huge gaffes during this speech.”

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Also on Wednesday, Trump faced what has become a frequent occurrence at his midterm campaign stops: protesters. According to the White House Press Pool, one called Trump a “traitor” while another yelled “release the Epstein files.”

Later, he reacted giddily to a supporter of his appearing to hit a heckler who was being removed from the arena.

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