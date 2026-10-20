TOUGH CROWD Trump’s MAGA Rally Is Constantly Derailed by Protesters The president could barely get a word in during the opening minutes of his speech.

Donald Trump’s midterm rally in Kansas was derailed multiple times by protesters, including four in as many minutes.

Trump traveled to Wichita on Monday in support of embattled Sen. Roger Marshall, who suddenly finds himself in a closer-than-expected contest against Democrat Adam Hamilton. The race is considered a toss-up by nonpartisan election forecaster Cook Political Report, and a Hamilton victory would mark the first time since 1932 that Kansas elected a Democratic senator.

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Trump, 80, has been crisscrossing the country over the last few weeks, largely helping Republican incumbents play defense amid strong political headwinds, and in the process has drawn no shortage of protesters.

That was the case again on Monday, when it appeared that at least six people protested against the president.

Trump is being forced to defend a Republican Senate seat in Kansas, which hasn't elected a Democratic senator in nearly a century. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The first disruption came shortly after Trump took the stage, when he was reiterating his plea that his supporters pretend that he, too, is a candidate.

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“Please pretend I’m on the ballot. And I am, actually, if—” Trump said, as a voice repeatedly called out.

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Trump looked their way and waved the protester off.

“You know what he is. They’re paid protesters,” he told the crowd—a common, unsupported claim of his that he would make throughout the night.

A protester shouts at Trump before being led away by security. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

During the second interruption a few seconds later, Trump put his finger up to his ear.

“Oh, here’s another one. Listen to that one. I can tell by the voice, they get paid,” he said in response to a female voice coming from the other side of the arena. The woman appeared to shout, “I f---ing hate you!”

Trump said, “How great is it to be at a Trump rally?”

Donald Trump reacts after another protester interrupts his rally in Kansas. C-SPAN

The third instance of heckling came shortly after that, when a woman called the president a “coward.” It’s unclear whether the woman was the same protester as before or a different person. Trump was in the middle of urging supporters to vote early and by mail, despite his claims that it is more susceptible to fraud.

“Whatever you do, get out and vote so we can get rid of idiots like that,” he said—a line that would only make sense if the heckler was an officeholder.

Monday's rally is one of several that have been disrupted by protesters. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The next instance of heckling spurred Trump to talk loudly over it. After getting through his line, he turned to look.

“So, we have two and a half people did that, and tomorrow the headlines are going to be, ‘Trump has to go through massive protest.’ No, we have—you know, they have 5,000 people standing outside watching a Jumbotron right now,” he said.

That could not be verified, either.

Later, another heckler called out while Trump was disparaging Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. A Right Side Broadcasting feed showed authorities using some force to remove the man from the venue.

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“The amazing thing, these kids get paid $250 dollars for that,” Trump said without evidence, “and then they ruin their whole lives because they get arrested and they’ve got that for their whole life. They ruin—I don’t like to do it. Actually, a lot of times I say don’t do it... They get $250 and they get put up in jail sometimes and they destroy their entire lives. It’s such a shame.”

The man in the cowboy hat was at least the sixth protester at Trump's Wichita rally. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The final protester, an older man in a cowboy hat, caused Trump to take a step back from the podium for about half a minute. When he returned, he complimented the police officers removing the hecklers.

“Do we love our law enforcement? I love it,” said Trump, who pardoned Jan. 6 rioters who beat cops. “A lot of times it takes even longer. These guys are gone within seconds.”

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Trump spoke for over an hour and a half before dancing off the stage to “YMCA” and heading back to Washington. He is scheduled to return to the midwest later this week, visiting Iowa.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

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