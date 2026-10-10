DERANGED Trump’s Nobel Grudge Explodes in 590-Word Midnight Rant The president has made a truly delusional case for why he should have won the award despite breaking a key campaign promise. The Daily Beast/Reuters

Donald Trump has melted down in a midnight rant about being passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize yet again.

The president shared a 590-word screed on Truth Social, whining that he should have eight peace prizes for each war he has supposedly ended in his second term—a tally even many of his top sycophants no longer claim is true.

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Bizarrely, one of the conflicts he boasts about ending, between Israel and Iran, was actually reignited in February by him. Yet, Trump still claims that the war, which he initially promised would be over in a matter of weeks, is actually being ended by him with “breakneck speed.”

In an abnormally long post, even by his standards, the president raged that he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize while being actively at war with Iran. Truth Social

“I settled 8 Wars, with letters being sent from every President and Prime Minister from the countries that I helped to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, and I’m about to settle, or win, two more, Iran and, Russia/Ukraine,” he wrote at 11:39 p.m. Friday, ignoring that he promised on the campaign trail he would broker peace between Ukraine and Russia on day one of MAGA 2.0.

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He continued, “They’re both happening at breakneck speed but, forget them, it’s the 8 that I’ve already settled, any one of which, in particular, Pakistan and India, would be far more than necessary to win the Nobel Prize. In actuality, I should have won 8 Nobel Peace Prizes, not just 1.”

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Trump, 80, went on to claim he deserves recognition for preventing wars worldwide, including in Korea.

President Donald Trump, who met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in his first term, says he is the reason Korea is not at war. KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

“I am also preventing, on a constant basis, a War between South Korea and North Korea, and Japan and North Korea,” he boasted. “Add China and Taiwan, and numerous other hot spots, which have not been involved in Wars, only because of President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump finally got around to addressing the actual Nobel Peace Prize winner, South African Judge Navi Pillay, 85, who served on the International Criminal Court’s Appeals Chamber from 2003 to 2008. The prize committee said in its citation that it sought to “issue a reminder” at a time when “judges and institutions of international law are under political attack.”

The president wrote that Pillay is a “liberal person who works at the United Nations, who nobody has ever heard of.”

Navi Pillay has previously spoken out against Donald Trump's controversial “peace plan" for Gaza. Valentin Flauraud/Valentin Flauraud/File Photo via Reuters

Trump may have been upset that Pillay’s first reaction to learning of her peace prize triumph was to mock Trump over his temper tantrum last year, which led him to pressure Venezuela’s María Corina Machado to hand him her Nobel Peace Prize.

“If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump,” she joked on Friday.

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Mere hours later, Trump imposed sanctions on the ICC, where she built much of her legacy.

“President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio ​said in a statement. “That is why, today, the United States is sanctioning the International Criminal Court. We will ban ⁠transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate.”

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