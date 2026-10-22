MAKE AMERICA HATE AGAIN Trump Cheers On Violent Attacks on Protesters at Chaotic Rally The president gleefully noted, “He got whacked!”

President Donald Trump cheered on what appeared to be a violent physical altercation during a chaotic rally in South Carolina on Wednesday that saw multiple protesters disrupt the MAGA event.

Trump, 80, appeared at the rally to support Republican candidate Darline Graham ahead of the midterm elections, where she is in a fierce battle against Democrat Annie Andrews. The president backed Graham in the primary to replace her late brother, Lindsey.

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However, it was a brutal fight in the audience at Clemson University that seized Trump’s attention, even causing him to pause his speech to comment on the brawl in graphic detail.

President Donald Trump at T. Ed Garrison Arena at Clemson University, in Pendleton, South Carolina on Wednesday. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

His rally speech had already been interrupted multiple times before the fight. At least three people were removed from the arena within Trump’s first 20 minutes on stage. The White House Press Pool reported that one yelled “traitor” and another “release the Epstein files” as she was led away by police.

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The senior president repeated his regular claim that they were “paid protesters” earning $250 to disrupt his events, only to go home to be assaulted by their Trump-loving parents.

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Then, talking about the “golden age of America” and discussing immigration and inflation, the president was distracted by what appeared to be a wild brawl on the auditorium floor.

A protester is removed from Trump's South Carolina rally. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

And another South Carolina heckler removed. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

While the start of the fight was not visible on cameras, conservative network Real America’s Voice aired a split-screen showing the aftermath, where security officers picked up a man in a blue T-shirt from the floor before escorting him out of the venue. Trump’s MAGA supporters cheered on, shouting “U.S.A!”

Footage captured by Fox News captured the scene in more detail, with punches appearing to be thrown.

The president seemed enthralled by the violent event, saying, “Wow, man, I loved that, I watched that. Man. You know, I watched that. I saw that. That was incredible. Wow. That was unbelievable.”

A protestor is escorted out by security as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at T. Ed Garrison Arena in Pendleton, South Carolina on October 21, 2026. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Finally checking, “Is everybody OK?,” Trump then swiftly said, while pointing to the scene of the melee, “Who is the guy who threw that punch?”

He repeated, “Who threw that punch?,” while his loyal supporters cheered wildly.

Trump continued to obsess over the incident. “I saw it, I’m looking right at that area, and this lunatic... he’s a very unattractive-looking guy.”

The president continued to discuss the brawl, again asking, “But who’s the guy that threw the punch?” He then appeared to identify the culprit, saying, “You are?” before adding that the person reminded him of MAGA-friendly boxer Evander Holyfield, who was also in attendance at the rally.

As he continued to narrate the fight, Trump said, “No, the guy stood up... and he got whacked. Man.”

Seemingly praising the protester, Trump added, “They don’t realize it’s really dangerous to do that. It takes... you gotta him credit. It takes courage to do that in a Trump rally.”

President Donald Trump gestures towards American former professional boxer Evander Holyfield in South Carolina. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

Once again delighting in reliving the violence, Trump said, “He got whacked... he started... with that screech, whatever the hell they do, whatever they practice. And as he’s in the process of the screech, he got whacked.”

MAGA influencer Eric Daugherty gleefully posted video of the aftermath, saying “MAGA MAN just THREW PUNCHES at a disruptive leftist who went berserk during the rally, and President Trump gave HIM a shoutout.”

He added, “This comes after ANOTHER leftist was slapped on the head while walking out.”

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally at T. Ed Garrison Arena in Pendleton, South Carolina on October 21, 2026. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Daugherty also posted video showing a Trump supporter hitting a protester escorted out of the rally on Wednesday. A post including footage of the incident by NewsNation reporter Libbey Dean says the man was the sixth protester removed from the venue.

The White House Press Pool reported Trump was interrupted by hecklers six times in the initial nine minutes of his rally.

That included the president being repeatedly interrupted when attempting to finish a joke about how late Senator Lindsey Graham preferred his sister, Darline, to Trump.

President Donald Trump attends a rally in support of Republican Senate candidate Darline Graham ahead of the midterm elections, at T. Ed Garrison Arena at Clemson University, in Pendleton, South Carolina, US, October 21, 2026. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

A protester is removed from a rally hosted by President Donald Trump ahead of the midterm elections, at T. Ed Garrison Arena at Clemson University, in Pendleton, South Carolina, October 21, 2026. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

“I hate to say this, Lindsay had a sense for people... He respected Darline more than any person alive,” Trump said, after his first interruption. “That includes me, Darline, and I wasn’t happy about it,” Trump noted, as his joke was paused again and the audience booed a protester.

“I don’t mind when they do that, but it’s always right at my punchline,” Trump complained. “I’ve had three punchlines... they time them beautifully, these people are serious losers.”

After another interruption, Trump made another attempt, stating, “Lindsey respected Darline more than any person on the planet and I’m not happy about it, I will never forgive him for that, because that included me.” The audience did not laugh at the joke.

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The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the South Carolina police for comment.

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