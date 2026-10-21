A NO BRAINER! Trump, 80, Is Psychotic and It’s Getting Worse, Says Cognitive Doctor The clinical psychologist argues that Trump displays a set of destructive personality traits that dictate his behavior. exclusive Eric Faison/The Daily Beast

Donald Trump is a “puppet” to psychopathic traits that are likely to become even more dangerous if Republicans suffer a bruising defeat in next month’s midterm elections, a leading clinical psychologist has warned.

Dr. Vincent Greenwood, director of the Washington Center for Cognitive Therapy, also believes the president’s danger is underestimated and warrants invoking the 25th Amendment.

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President Donald Trump shouts to the press as he boards Air Force One on October 13, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Speaking to the Daily Beast, he said Trump exhibits clinical psychopathy, characterized by three particularly destructive traits: impulsivity, remorselessness and an intense drive to dominate.

“These traits are ominous—every one of them,” said Greenwood, who has conducted more than 1,700 psychological evaluations and has been studying Trump for years.

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“The clinical psychopath is just unable to grapple with any thorny or difficult issue. They’re radically disinhibited and very impulsive, which is not a good fit for a commander in chief.

US President Donald Trump points, as he makes a joint appearance with Vice President JD Vance (not pictured) in the Oval Office to announce a whistleblower program to encourage the public to report alleged fraud, at the White House in Washington. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

“Perhaps the most central and most problematic trait is remorselessness. Psychopaths just don’t have the guardrails that a normal functioning conscience provides. They just don’t experience guilt or shame. There’s just no feeling of discomfort at all at the suffering of others, and they deflect all responsibility for any damage they may inflict. So I think those are all grounds for certainly considering the 25th Amendment.”

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Greenwood’s book Puppet on a String: Trump Is Ruled by an Ominous Psychological Condition presents a forensic-style assessment of the president through the lens of clinical psychopathy.

His warnings come amid growing concerns about Trump’s increasingly erratic behavior, from threatening to annihilate a “whole civilization” in Iran to suggesting that letting American cities be destroyed is a “small price to pay.”

During an Oval Office event on Monday, the 80-year-old president also threatened a reporter, mixed up JD Vance’s name, and went on a wild tirade complaining that Russia messed up its invasion of Ukraine.

“Hey!” Trump seethed as White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg attempted to ask him a question. “I don’t know who the hell you are, but you better be careful.”

Asked if things were likely to worsen if things went badly for Trump at the midterms, Greenwood said a Republican midterm defeat could trigger frantic efforts by Trump to “protect his status”, with potentially serious consequences.

He argued the danger is that Trump’s response to a political setback may be driven less by conventional calculations than by an overriding need to avoid humiliation and loss of control.

“Generally, he will act quickly without considering the consequences,” he said. “How (his traits) will actually manifest themselves is very worrisome.”

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In response to the doctor’s comments, White House spokesman Davis Ingle provided the Daily Beast with the same statement it provides for other doctors who question the president’s mental or physical fitness.

“If it quacks like a duck, it may actually just be a Democrat hack doctor,” he said.

“President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. Vincent Greenwood is a total moron engaging in armchair diagnosis for political purposes and should immediately seek psychiatric help to treat his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. He is a disgrace to the medical profession.”

Greenwood’s conclusions are contested by the broader debate over diagnosing public figures without examining them personally. He has not clinically examined Trump, and his assessment is not an established medical diagnosis.

But he is not the only specialist or otherwise who has raised concerns about Trump’s increasingly erratic behavior—or called for the 25th Amendment.

While the 25th Amendment also isn’t a mechanism for removing a president simply because others consider his personality dangerous, it addresses a president’s inability to discharge the powers and duties of the office.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone from a staunch MAGA loyalist to becoming critical of Donald Trump. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

More than 70 House and Senate lawmakers—led by figures like Rep. Jamie Raskin, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Rep. Mike Quigley—demanded that Vice President JD Vance and the Cabinet act after Trump’s escalatory rhetoric about Iran.

So too did former MAGA ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said his social media threats regarding Iran were “absolute madness.”

Calls for the 25th Amendment also ramped up after Trump’s latest Oval Office outburst on Tuesday.

“This President is clearly in free fall and the continued silence of the Republican Party is a damning indictment of their entire movement,” Occupy Democrats wrote on X.

“These cowards are so addicted to power that they are going to let this man run the country into the ground as his brain melts out of his ears.”

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