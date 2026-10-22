'PLEASE DON'T' Trump Says Google CEO Shot Down Atlantic Ocean Rebrand Plans Trump said the tech boss replied, “No, no, no.”

President Donald Trump said he would “probably pass” on rebranding the Atlantic Ocean after Google CEO Sundar Pichai talked him out of it.

Trump admitted he “seriously looked” at renaming the body of water after either himself or America at a Wednesday rally supporting South Carolina Senate candidate Darline Graham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump renamed the Gulf of America as the Gulf of Mexico on his first day back in office. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

“We have a lake, we have a gulf. Now we need a river, and we need an ocean,” he said.

Trump previously renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and Lake Ontario to Lake America. Google Maps updated its labels for U.S.-based users to match the president’s preferences.

Play Video

But when Trump pressured the tech giant to do the same for the Atlantic Ocean, he said boss Pichai was less willing to comply.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We seriously looked at the Atlantic Ocean,” Trump said at the rally. “And I called Google Maps, who are really great with the lake... and I spoke to a brilliant guy, Sundar, he heads all of Google, he’s a brilliant guy... you know, they’re still rattled from the Gulf. I said, ‘Sundar, I’m thinking of the Atlantic Ocean. Can you handle it?’

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“‘No, no, no, this time I’m not doing it.’ He said, ‘Oceans are different, sir... Please don’t ask us to do that.’ So I’ll probably pass.”

Pichai was among the tech leaders invited to the White House for a "Super Intelligence" summit last month. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump also floated rebranding the Pacific Ocean as the “American Ocean.”

“How do you think Europe would feel? Do you think they’d like that?” he said.

The Pacific Ocean borders North and South America, Asia, and Australia. It does not touch Europe.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Google for comment.

Trump has proposed several other controversial rebrandings.

Last week, Trump called to rename New Mexico “New America” in a Truth Social post.

Trump's "Lake America" rebrand drew protest from Canadian officials. Evan Vucci/REUTERS/Evan Vucci

“The name would add great value and prestige to the State!” he wrote. “Home Values and Incomes would rise, and you would be even prouder while saluting our beautiful American Flag!”

New Mexico’s Democratic Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, hit back in her own X post.

“New Mexico was New Mexico long before the United States existed and we’ll be New Mexico forevermore,” she said.

Trump also repeatedly suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz the “Trump Strait.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register