A New York Democrat has been forced to deny being a lizard.

THEY WALK AMONG US

THEY WALK AMONG US

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A New York politician has been forced to address bizarre claims that he is an alien reptile after his peculiar eye movement during a press conference sent social media into meltdown.

Democratic State Assemblyman Jordan J.G. Wright became the unlikely subject of a viral conspiracy theory after footage showed his eyes rolling in an unusual circular motion behind New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The clip, filmed during a City Hall press conference, showed Mamdani discussing plans to shut down the notorious Rikers Island jail complex when Wright briefly smiled, blinked, and rolled his eyes upwards.

Democratic State Assemblyman Jordan J.G. Wright stood behind Mamdani as he talked about his plans to shut down Rikers. ABC 7

The moment quickly attracted some rather extraordinary attention, with users on X and Reddit claiming the politician’s unusual blink was evidence he was one of the so-called “lizard people”.

The long-running conspiracy theory alleges that shape-shifting reptilian aliens secretly walk among humans, disguising themselves as politicians, celebrities and other powerful figures to control society.

One X user claimed the footage showed how lizards blink.

“This is how lizards blink… I am pretty sure there is full-blown ‘Men in Black’ aliens walking among us disguised as human beings, and they are hiding in plain sight,” they wrote.

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Another Reddit user declared: “Yes, the guy in the back is a reptilian, 100%.”

But Wright was having none of it.

Asked about the viral footage by the New York Post on Sunday, the lawmaker admitted he could not explain the strange eye movement.

“I have no idea what was going on in that video. I’m really not sure,” he said.

He was, however, keen to set the record straight about his species.

Mamdani wants to close Rikers by 2032. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“Obviously I’m a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation like the $4 million for the WE ACT environmental justice center in Harlem,” Wright said.

“I can’t speak to any reptiles or aliens,” he added.

Wright represents New York’s 70th Assembly District in Harlem and comes from a prominent political family. He is the son of former Assemblyman Keith L.T. Wright and grandson of former New York Supreme Court Judge Bruce Wright.

The lawmaker was re-elected unopposed in November after defeating Democratic socialist Conrad Blackburn in the Democratic primary in June.

His viral moment came as he stood behind Mamdani during the mayor’s announcement of plans to reduce New York City’s jail population by 2,500 inmates over five years and close Rikers Island by 2032.

The remaining detainees, currently estimated at around 4,100, are expected to be transferred to four smaller borough-based jails in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.