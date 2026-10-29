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DAN AND OUT?

Dem Campaign Hit With Criminal Probe After Trump’s Demand

The president was furious after the ruse emerged.

By Leigh Kimmins

A Democratic Senate campaign is being investigated over an elaborate same-name ruse after President Trump melted down over it.

On Wednesday, The New York Times revealed that Democratic Senate hopeful Mary Peltola’s campaign staff helped recruit a candidate with the same name as her top Republican challenger, Dan Sullivan, to run in Alaska as a potential spoiler.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press, before departing for Chillicothe, Ohio, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US, October 28, 2026.
WARPATH

Trump Makes Bonkers Demand in Revenge for Dem Election Stunt

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“It has just been determined that the Democrats in Alaska illegally searched for, and recruited, a man named Dan Sullivan to run against our distinguished Republican Senator, Dan Sullivan, in order to defraud, confuse, and obfuscate the Election,” Trump responded on Truth Social.

Democratic former U.S. Representative Mary Peltola, a candidate in the upcoming U.S. Senate election, reacts at a forum during the Alaska Oil & Gas Association (AOGA) annual conference in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 27, 2026. REUTERS/Kerry Tasker

Mary Peltola is running against Dan S. Sullivan for the Senate.

Kerry Tasker/REUTERS

“Mary Peltola should suffer the Legal and Political consequences for what she has done, A FRAUD ON THE AMERICAN PUBLIC, and Dan Sullivan should be allowed to run without either Mary Peltola or FAKE Dan Sullivan on the Ballot.”

Speaking to reporters on his way to a rally in Ohio, he described the ploy as “voter fraud at the highest level.”

“They said they didn’t do it, and they did do it, and they got caught,” he said.

The 80-year-old also demanded that Peltola be removed from the ballot and prosecuted.

A Truth Social from Trump, which reads: In Alaska, I don’t think Mary Peltola, after perpetrating such a terrible scheme, should be allowed to run, because this is ELECTION FRAUD. The Democrats cheated! They found a man named Dan Sullivan, put him on the Ballot, then lied to the Court, and said they didn’t know anything about it. That’s perjury. She shouldn’t be allowed to run, and neither should the FAKE Dan Sullivan! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump has repeatedly called for the Alaska Senate race results to be nullified if the incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan loses.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

On Wednesday, Trump got his wish. On Wednesday night, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, said he was ordering an investigation into whether the campaign should face criminal charges or civil penalties.

“Deliberately tricking voters into casting their ballots for someone else strikes at the integrity of our elections,” he said in a post on X. “Anyone or any organization found to have broken the law must be held accountable.”

The scheme, which Peltola’s campaign has denied involvement in, involved operatives finding a retired man with little experience to run against the incumbent, Dan Sullivan. The hook is that the man they found, a retiree living in south-eastern Alaska, is also called Dan Sullivan.

Republican US Senator Dan Sullivan participates in a debate in Anchorage, Alaska, US, October 15, 2026.

Sen. Dan Sullivan has played into some of the conspiracies surrounding the other, Dan. J Sullivan's, candidacy.

Kerry Tasker/Kerry Tasker/REUTERS

The Times reported that Peltola officials, together with the party’s campaign arm, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), encouraged the retiree to run in a bid to tarnish the incumbent’s campaign.

“Alaskan voters need to know,” Elisa Rios, a staffer Peltola fired in August, told the publication. It added that she later tried to retract her interview.

Officials in the northwestern state initially fought to keep the retiree off the ballot, but earlier this year, the Alaska Supreme Court intervened, stating that it was not illegal to have both Sullivans on the ballot.

Peltola has maintained a narrow lead over the incumbent Dan Sullivan in polls. A Times/Siena survey conducted late last month put her ahead 50 percent to 43 percent.

Peltola’s campaign has been contacted for comment.

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Leigh Kimmins
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