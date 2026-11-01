'TRAITOR!' Dem Loser Flees as GOP Endorsement Backfires Rep. Haley Stevens attempted to address the public but bolted upon being called a “traitor.”

Haley Stevens ran away from a press conference after she was questioned about ditching her own party to endorse Donald Trump’s chosen MAGA candidate for Senate.

Stevens, 42, addressed a crowd Sunday afternoon alongside Republican candidate Mike Rogers shortly after publicly throwing her support behind him against her former ally, Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

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A reporter asked her, “How are you supporting a candidate that stands so firmly with some of the policies that you’ve stood so firmly against?”

Stevens shook her head and stuttered slightly as she said: “Well... look! Nothing is perfect. Nothing is perfect.”

Haley Stevens was attended by around a dozen staffers, who hustled her into a car after she took offense to a heckler. X/@samueljrob

Mid-way through her response, an off-camera heckler shouted repeatedly: “Haley Stevens is a traitor! Haley Stevens is a traitor!”

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Stevens looked toward the source of the cry, and then abruptly closed off as reporter Sam Robinson attempted to ask a second question.

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The Michigan native raised her hand on the cameras, turned her back on the crowd of press and voters, and was swiftly whisked into a waiting car.

Stevens was branded a 'traitor' after she side-stepped her ability to support Mike Rogers by awkwardly riddling that 'nothing is perfect.' X/@samueljrob

Stevens, who worked on the campaigns of both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, immediately lost her communications director and chief of staff after her sudden switch.

Arik Wolk, who served as Stevens’ communications director during her failed Democratic Senate nominee bid, let loose on X on behalf of both her staffers and her seemingly forgotten political platform.

“Many amazing staffers went to work for Haley Stevens to fight for shared democratic values and keep this Senate seat blue. Some of those incredible people are now working their a--es off to elect Abdul,” he wrote of her team.

Wolk added: “There are two Supreme Court seats… and so many other values Haley claimed to care about on the line. By endorsing Mike Rogers she has betrayed all those values. This is ridiculous and pathetic."

Stevens’ turncoat announcement video was only posted mid-afternoon, declaring her clear endorsement of Trump’s GOP pick while offering little in way of justification.

The Michigan native opened by complaining that El-Sayed “said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign.” Stevens seemed to take this personally, stating that he stood for “hate”—and presumably concluding that her only solution was to immediately go MAGA.

Stevens' main GOP jump motivation seemed to be Abdul El-Sayed's reluctance to involve her in his campaign, but the duo have failed to find common footing for months following his win. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Stevens and El-Sayed have long quarreled, particularly over their stances on Isreal.

Stevens’ fiancé, Jason Turkish, announced his own support of Rogers toward the end of October. The lawyer swiftly fueled his partner’s tension with El-Sayed by publicly smearing the latter with multiple claims of antisemitism.

Turkish, a top Democrat donor, spoke with a flood of publications over the course of just a few days, at one point telling TMZ on Stevens’ behalf: “I don’t think she’s going to be supporting Abdul El-Sayed very much longer.”

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