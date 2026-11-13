FULL BENEDICT ARNOLD Dem Loser Gets Full MAGA Makeover After Returning to Congress Haley Stevens is hanging on the right side of the aisle in Congress these days, a top Democrat says. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Haley Stevens seems to have found a new home on Capitol Hill following her spectacular falling-out with Democrats.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the sore-loser former Senate candidate has been spending all her time with Republicans since returning to Washington to finish her final weeks in office.

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“She’s been with the Republicans ever since she has come back, so she’s been on the Republican side of the aisle,” Ocasio-Cortez said on the Don Lemon Show.

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Stevens’ office did not respond to an email seeking comment on AOC’s remarks.

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Stevens, who came within 14,000 votes of winning the Democratic nomination in Michigan’s Senate race, went on to betray her party in the home stretch of the midterm campaign by endorsing the MAGA candidate Mike Rogers over the eventual winner, Abdul El-Sayed.

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Ocasio-Cortez is not the only who has noticed Stevens’ apparent change in allegiance. The Washington Sun reports that the 43-year-old flip-flopper spent a House voting session with Republicans out of reporters’ view on Monday. Politico also reported that Stevens’ Capitol Hill office appeared to be empty and that she was spotted in the Republican cloakroom.

Haley Stevens, 43, will be out of Congress in January, but reports indicate she has spent her final days as a lawmaker in Washington hanging with Republicans. Finn Gomez/Finn Gomez/Getty Images

If Stevens has any Democratic allies left in Washington, they have not said so publicly. She has seen an exodus of congressional staff and has been publicly criticized by her Democratic colleagues.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called her endorsement of Rogers a “despicable betrayal.” California Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman told Axios that Stevens is “pathetic, petty, selfish, [and] unhinged.” Democratic strategist James Carville said she lit her political career on fire with nothing to show for it.

Ocasio-Cortez said she had spoken to Stevens just days before her bizarre betrayal, but not since. She said she had asked Stevens about rumors that she was considering withdrawing her endorsement of El-Sayed.

“I talked to her on the phone,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I said, I heard this, but is it true? She swore up and down that it was not true, that her consideration of un-endorsing Abdul was just a crazy rumor, and she would never do something like that, and the thing is… This is just the epitome of a certain kind of transactional politics, of, like, if it’s not me, I’m going to take the whole ship down, and it’s really sad.”

AOC continued, “This isn’t just about endorsing the Republican. This is about voting against every woman’s right to choose in America. This is about keeping the minimum wage at less than a living level. This is about a betrayal. And to use the Black church as the venue for doing that is a level of—it’s beyond disrespect. It’s a violation of so much that is sacred, not just spiritually, but in terms of the history of this country.”

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