GET YOUR COAT Dem Loser Busted Hiding in GOP Cloakroom After Betrayal Haley Stevens reportedly hid out in a Republican cloakroom after voting for the GOP last week. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

A Democratic lawmaker who voted for a Trump ally in the midterms was found hiding out in a GOP cloakroom during a House vote, according to reports.

Sources told The Washington Sun that Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens, who was castigated by colleagues after voting for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers last week, spent a House voting session on Monday with Republicans, hidden from reporters.

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The House clerk’s office showed she had voted “yes” on two bills, the report said. One was a nuclear fuel-recycling bill that passed with 397 votes from Republicans and Democrats. And the other was a bill on employee stock ownership, which passed with 401 bipartisan votes.

The president’s least favorite Democrat, Abdul El-Sayed, beat Trump-backed Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has contacted Stevens’ office for comment.

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Stevens, who represents Michigan’s 11th congressional district, provoked a furious backlash from her own party when she endorsed Rogers in his acrimonious Senate race with Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed just 48 hours before Election Day.

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According to reports, Stevens’ fiancé, Jason Turkish, may have swayed her in her decision to back Rogers. Her friends and former aides made shocking allegations about her relationship after she switched votes, with one alleging that Turkish took her phone.

Turkish has denied the phone claim, and both he and Stevens have pushed back at claims he influenced her decision to endorse Rogers.

El-Sayed defeated Rogers, becoming the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate, in a race that was crucial to the Democrats’ ultimately victorious campaign to take control of the upper chamber of Congress.

Stevens’ decision led to a walkout by her own staff and condemnation from top Democrats, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calling it a “despicable betrayal.” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called it a “terrible decision,” and said “appropriate” next steps would be discussed, raising the possibility she could be expelled from the Democratic House caucus.

Stevens had narrowly lost the Democratic Senate primary to El-Sayed, back in August. In posts on X, she defended her decision to break with the party, citing disagreements with El-Sayed and claiming his campaign had frozen her out.

“Loyalty to a party should never require abandoning your values or judgment,” she posted.

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Speculation swirled over whether Stevens would show up to Monday’s House session amid anger at her perceived betrayal in the crucial midterm race.

Politico reported that her Capitol Hill office appeared to be empty Monday before she was found in the Republican cloakroom.

Because Stevens chose to run for the Senate, she was barred from seeking re-election to her House seat. She will serve the remainder of her term in the “lame duck” Congress before the new wave of Democratic lawmakers elected last week is sworn in, in January.

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