LOVE OVER PARTY Dem Loser’s Roommate Reveals Romance Twist Behind GOP Betrayal The Michigan congresswoman’s abrupt about-face may have been swayed by love. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens’ friend and former roommate has hinted that her treacherous change of heart was likely influenced by her soon-to-be hubby.

Susan Wild, a former Pennsylvania congresswoman, blasted her ex-colleague after she turned coat to endorse GOP Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers in a shocking reversal on Sunday.

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Stevens, 43, had previously endorsed and campaigned for Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed after losing the primary election in August.

“I know @HaleyforMI way better than most people on X,” Wild, 69, wrote on X. “She and I came into Congress together in 2018. She was co-Prez of our freshman class.”

Wild blasted her former Democratic colleague for abandoning their party. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Wild recalled that Stevens had been a kind friend in the past, and that despite their differences on Israel and AIPAC support, she chose to ignore it because she “felt that her good points outweighed the issues I disagreed with her on.”

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“Today, that changes,” she said.

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The ex-congresswoman condemned Stevens’ “appalling” decision to endorse Rogers “because what he stands for is what she, and I, and our caucus has fought so hard against.”

Stevens made her shock endorsement just two days ahead of the election. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

“Rogers is a 100% anti-choice politician. He is a Trump loyalist. He’s shown his Islamophobia in his many remarks against @AbdulElSayed, and with this endorsement, Haley has shown that she agrees with his positions,” Wild wrote.

She continued, “I’m shocked by Haley’s endorsement. I’m terribly sad and disappointed. I’m furious and will be more so if we lose the MI senate race. So many people in the Democratic Party have shown so much support to Haley over the years, and she has betrayed them all.”

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Then, Wild revealed that Stevens’ betrayal may have been influenced by a third party.

“If this is because of her new relationship (about which many of us were so happy for her after she lost the primary), all I can say is that any woman who abandons her friends when a new guy comes along is no friend at all,” she said, referring to Stevens’ fiancé, Jason Turkish.

Stevens’ soon-to-be hubby announced he would vote for Rogers on Wednesday. Office of Rep. Haley Stevens

Turkish, 39, is a disability rights lawyer from Detroit who first met Stevens in 2022, according to The Detroit News. They met through a mutual friend, David Kramer, who later chaired Stevens’ Senate campaign.

The pair started off as friends, but their relationship turned romantic earlier in 2026 during Stevens’ campaign. They decided to marry in May, but waited to announce their engagement until after she lost the Democratic primary.

Turkish announced on Wednesday that he would vote for Rogers in the upcoming midterm election, despite his fiancée endorsing and spending months campaigning for El-Sayed.

The disability rights attorney, who is legally blind, blasted El-Sayed over his refusal to condemn an ad from an outside progressive group that both he and Stevens, a “proud pro-Israel Democrat,” had denounced as antisemitic.

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The one-minute ad, produced by Rebellion PAC, centers around a couple in a grocery store blaming high prices on U.S. financial support for Israel and its war on Gaza.

“When he refuses to condemn an ad that says Jews are to blame for the price of bananas, he makes my community less safe,” Turkish said. “He makes a lot of communities less safe.”

Turkish did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

El-Sayed has spoken out against the influence of pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC, which spent heavily on his primary opponent, Haley Stevens. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

El-Sayed’s team told The Washington Post that the ad was “not affiliated in any way” with his campaign.

Stevens faced swift backlash for officially backing Rogers just two days before the election. Several of her congressional staffers, including her chief of staff and communications director, immediately resigned after her decision on Sunday.

Stevens’ supporters and staffers immediately abandoned her after her shock reversal. DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

“As of this morning, many members of our team have resigned, including myself. We encourage everyone to exercise their civic duty, vote for Abdul and Democrats up and down the ballot, and stand up for the America we all believe in,” her ex-chief of staff Justin German said in a statement.

Her former communications director for her Senate campaign, Arik Wolk, also blasted her bizarre about-face.

El-Sayed said he hardly thinks of Stevens. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

“Many amazing staffers went to work for Haley Stevens to fight for shared democratic values and keep this Senate seat blue. Some of those incredible people are now working their a--es off to elect Abdul,” he posted. “There are two Supreme Court seats…and so many other values Haley claimed to care about on the line. By endorsing Mike Rogers, she has betrayed all those values.”

President Donald Trump also chimed in about Stevens’ betrayal, albeit in a much more cheerful fashion.

“Haley said what few people are willing to say. She showed great and almost unprecedented loyalty to the Great People of Michigan with what she did,” he wrote on Truth Social. “It’s a thing called bravery, and few people have it like just displayed by Congresswoman Haley Stevens!”

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