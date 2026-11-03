CAST OUT Dem Loser Faces Humiliating Fate After MAGA Betrayal Democrats want the harshest punishment for Haley Stevens after her shock 11th-hour endorsement. Finn Gomez/Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Haley Stevens is facing calls to be banished from the House Democratic caucus over her disastrous decision to endorse a MAGA Republican in the crucial Michigan Senate election.

A House Democrat told NBC News that “there are definitely members talking about” expelling Stevens after she announced she was supporting the Trump-endorsed Mike Rogers in Tuesday’s race over Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who defeated Stevens in the Senate primary in August.

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“A number of members are upset, and I think some people feel that it’s in violation of the rules of our caucus, which say that people are not supposed to support against members of the Democratic Party,” the unnamed Democratic lawmaker said.

“People feel that it’s a terrible betrayal of our party in the last couple of days of the election.”

Haley Stevens was heckled as a “traitor" while appearing at church alongside Mike Rogers on Sunday. SOPA Images/Dominic Gwinn/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Another House Democrat said party leadership needs to impose a severe punishment on Stevens for going against her own party ahead of the vital midterms.

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“She should be removed from all committees and not allowed at caucus meetings until her term expires on Jan. 3,” they said.

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House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement that Stevens made a “terrible decision, blindsided everyone and isolated herself from the House Democratic caucus” after publicly endorsing Rogers over El-Sayed.

Jeffries said there would be discussions about “appropriate next steps” regarding Stevens when Congress returns to session on Nov. 9.

Stevens did not seek another term in the House so she could launch her unsuccessful Senate bid, meaning she will leave office at the start of the next congressional term in January.

Some House Democrats are skeptical that Jeffries will bother to expel Stevens from the caucus, given that she has only two months left in office.

“I think her job prospects just vanished. She will get punished plenty,” one Democratic lawmaker told NBC News.

Haley Stevens told a Michigan lawmaker she would still back Adul El-Sayed just hours before announcing her Mike Rogers endorsement. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

However, former New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who campaigned with El-Sayed in Michigan on Monday, believes leaving Stevens in a political wilderness would be a more humiliating punishment.

“Remaining in the caucus and being shamed by all of her colleagues might be better than being thrown out,” he said.

Stevens tried to defend her decision to endorse Rogers in a Sunday night interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper that was such a train wreck it prompted questions about her mental state.

She also posted a nearly 900-word tirade on X entitled “The Decisions We Make,” explaining her decision to endorse a MAGA Republican after feeling she had been “shut out” by El-Sayed.

Polls suggest Abdul El-Sayed will defeat Mik Rogers in the crucial Michigan midterm election. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“My decision to withdraw my endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed and support Mike Rogers has angered many Democrats. I understand why,” Stevens wrote. “But it was not impulsive, and it was not made for me by anyone else. It was a decision of conscience.”

Stevens also rejected claims that she was persuaded to endorse Rogers by her fiancé, Jason Turkish, who announced last week that he would vote for the Republican and suggested she would soon follow suit.

“I don’t think she’s going to be supporting Abdul El-Sayed very much longer,” Turkish told TMZ.

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Regardless of what happens to Stevens during her final two months in office, one Democratic strategist said her political future had been destroyed after she “torched any credibility” she had left.

“Why would anyone ever trust her again after she lied to colleagues, staff and even her friends? She’s chosen the path of total irrelevance,” they told NBC News.

The Daily Beast has contacted Haley Stevens’s office for comment.

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