HAD SOME HELP Dem Loser Unravels in 890-Word AI-Assisted Plea for Sympathy Haley Stevens has made her tough few days even worse. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Haley Stevens has explained her shocking endorsement of a Republican whom she once said would be a “rubber stamp” for Donald Trump’s agenda in a lengthy, 890-word post that appears to be AI-assisted.

Stevens, who showed up at a campaign stop Sunday with Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Mike Rogers, has been condemned by Democrats since, and has even prompted concerns about her mental health, which she has denied.

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Stevens, apparently seeking to put in writing what she has said—or tried to say—in interviews, on Monday posted an 890-word article on X titled “The Decisions We Make.”

“My decision to withdraw my endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed and support Mike Rogers has angered many Democrats,” the post reads. “I understand why. But it was not impulsive, and it was not made for me by anyone else. It was a decision of conscience.”

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Stevens, 43, claimed she was “shut out” by 42-year-old Abdul El-Sayed and also took issue with an ad from a pro-El-Sayed group linking grocery prices to the U.S.’s support for Israel. Tucker Carlson was featured in the ad.

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Stevens also rejected “sexist” suggestions that fiancé Jason Turkish, who said he was supporting Rogers several days ago, made her do the same.

“My fiancé has his own views. I have mine. I made this decision, and I am proud of it. Do not question my independence simply because you disagree with my conclusion.”

The first few paragraphs of Stevens' X post explaining her support for Mike Rogers X/HaleyforMI

Stevens has spent the last two years calling Rogers unfit for leadership. Rebecca Cook/Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

The Democratic Party’s reaction to her endorsement of Rogers has troubled her “almost as much” as what led to the endorsement itself, the post continued.

“Loyalty to a party should never require abandoning your values or judgment,” it said. “I respect Democrats who disagree with my decision and ask for the same respect in return.”

Stevens’ level of involvement in the article she posted came into question after the Daily Beast used Pangram, an A.I. detection tool, to find that 87 percent of it was A.I.-assisted, meaning only 13 percent was human-made.

A.I. detection tool Pangram showed Stevens' post to be 87 percent A.I.-generated. Pangram

Some X users posted similar findings from Pangram, showing her post to be 89 percent and 90 percent A.I.-generated, respectively.

Stevens’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Stevens’ endorsement of Rogers, 63, spurred several staffers, including her chief of staff and communications director, to resign.

Stevens, in an appearance on Scott Jennings’ show Monday afternoon, was asked about her political future.

“Well, how about this?” the congresswoman said. “There’s great things, uh, in store for this country, and, you know, I’m not necessarily thinking a lot about, uh, you know, anything other than what I’m doing tomorrow, I guess you could say.”

Rogers, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday, trails El-Sayed by 11 percentage points. The race is one of seven battleground contests where the Democratic candidate leads, according to the poll.

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