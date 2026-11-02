BUT WHY? Dem Loser Unravels in Stunning Anderson Cooper CNN Interview The CNN host tried to get to the bottom of her decision to betray her party.

Michigan Democrat Haley Stevens has struggled to explain her last-minute decision to endorse a Republican candidate for Senate in a blustering appearance on CNN.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old congresswoman announced her backing for GOP Senate candidate Mike Rogers in Tuesday’s midterms after a spat with Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed, who asked her to stay away from his campaign appearances.

During a near-15-minute interview with Anderson Cooper punctuated by awkward silences and evasive answers, the host asked Stevens to clarify a claim made by Democrat Debbie Dingell.

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The Michigan congresswoman said Stevens told her at midnight Saturday that she would not be endorsing Rogers, before doing exactly that on Sunday morning.

Stevens made her shock endorsement just two days ahead of the election. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

“Well, look, this is just a weight off my shoulders, OK?” Stevens told Cooper.

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“Abdul has been getting angrier and angrier. I was trying to help, and I endorsed him... And making a decision here, and you know that’s just where I landed on this. I woke up this morning… clear-eyed, fresh and focused on what was in my heart and that’s that.”

Cooper asked again about what changed after her conversation with Dingell, and if she had spoken to other people or had “a long night of the soul.”

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“No, look, I would just say that, you know, I had some time to, you know, think... I wasn’t on the phone, I think, that late—but I know Debbie’s always working around the clock,” Stevens said.

Anderson Cooper interviews Haley Stevens on CNN. CNN

She added, “I was there, and just alone with my thoughts. I was writing things out. And look, this level of anger… And the things that we are seeing, look, we all want Democrats to win. I’m a really proud Democrat. And by the way, Abdul’s got every other Democrat with him. He just doesn’t have me and a few other people who love this party… Nothing with me changed, Anderson.”

As Cooper interjected to ask again about the phone call, Stevens said, “Well, Anderson, you certainly weren’t on the phone with me at midnight,” and insisted that she has “great respect” for Dingell.

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As the CNN host kept pressing Stevens for clarity on why she changed her mind, she admitted, “I haven’t cast my vote yet.” Cooper said, “So you might change your mind again?”

“Anderson, my mind is made up,” she said. “I’m rock solid, I’m an independent woman, I made my decision, I still love my party a whole lot.”

Anderson Cooper interviews Haley Stevens on CNN. CNN

Cooper then came at Stevens with receipts, pointing out that in August she had posted on social media, “Mike Rogers will be another rubber stamp for Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda. We can’t afford to give MAGA another Senate seat in November.”

When asked about her change of mind over Rogers, Stevens said, “Well, why is it OK to have the Democratic Party and a top nominee … injecting… this type of anger and lack of kindness?” She added, “That’s all. I’m one Democrat, OK? So it’s the anger and the lack of kindness.”

As the pair talked over each other as Cooper tried to understand Stevens, the Democrat said, “It sounds like you’re upset with me too, Anderson!”

“No, I’m not,” Cooper said. “You’re not really answering any of my questions, so it’s somewhat frustrating.”

U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) and U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens during a Fox debate in July. Robin Buckson/via REUTERS

When he tried to get her to explain if a specific event prompted the “anger” and “lack of kindness” claims, Steven said, “Anderson, I was just trying to help this campaign and stand up for people who feel hurt. I am not the only one in this position.”

She eventually raised El-Sayed’s links to Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, saying, “I don’t like seeing a Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate...standing with someone who said Americans deserved 9/11.”

Cooper also asked how Stevens felt “as a Democrat” hearing President Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson praising her on Sunday.

On stage on Iowa on Sunday, Trump said, “I don’t know Haley, I’ve never met Haley, but Haley said what few people are willing to say,” Trump said.

The president added, “I’d love her to join the Republican Party, actually, I think that could happen maybe. But she showed great and almost unprecedented loyalty to the great people of Michigan.”

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Cooper then asked about President Donald Trump praising her.

“Well, I impeached him twice,” Stevens said. “Mike Johnson has passed a couple of my bills as a speaker. He’s not been up to all too much. I think the Republicans have kind of shown that they are, you know, really focused on just letting Trump be the dictator. And that’s not what the Democratic Party is.”

The CNN confrontation came as Stevens’ old college roommate blamed her change of mind on Stevens’ fiancé, Jason Turkish, a disability rights lawyer from Detroit who had already publicly endorsed Rogers.

Susan Wild, herself a former Pennsylvania congresswoman, wrote in a post on X: “I’m shocked by Haley’s endorsement. I’m terribly sad and disappointed. I’m furious and will be more so if we lose the MI senate race. So many people in the Democratic Party have shown so much support to Haley over the years, and she has betrayed them all.”

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