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Voters Eviscerate Dem Loser in Blistering CNN Interviews

Detroit voters turned on the congresswoman as she endorsed MAGA candidate Mike Rogers.

By Briana Charles

Voters have skewered Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens after her stunning switch to support a MAGA rival.

In a shocking turn of events, the 43-year-old Democratic Michigan congresswoman endorsed MAGA Republican Mike Rogers’s Senate campaign over Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed on Sunday.

CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront interviewed voters at an early polling site in Detroit on Sunday. Reporter Nikki Robertson found those voters questioning Steven’s last-minute pivot.

Erin Burnett called Haley Stevens’ endorsement a “shocking defection.”

Erin Burnett called Haley Stevens’ endorsement a “shocking defection.”

CNN

“None of the people who Nikki spoke to on camera were supportive of Haley Stevens,” CNN correspondent Brian Todd told Burnett, reporting from Detroit.

“I kind of—I mean, at this point, what’s it really look like, right?” one voter told Robertson.

“If you’re endorsing a Republican, your fiancé, husband endorsing a Republican, are you really a Democrat?”

A Detroit voter asked whether Stevens is “really a Democrat” after the endorsement.

A Detroit voter asked whether Stevens is “really a Democrat” after the endorsement.

CNN

A second voter put it more bluntly. “Not surprised,” the voter said.

Asked why, the voter replied: “She just seems like a flip-flopper originally anyway... Just from everything that I’ve read about her previously. So, I wasn’t totally surprised.”

Prior to airing the voters’ disapprovals, Burnett claimed Stevens’ move was a “shocking defection,” and noted the speed at which the switch appeared to take place.

Another voter dismissed Stevens as a “flip-flopper.”

Another voter dismissed Stevens as a “flip-flopper.”

CNN

“I mean, even last night [Saturday], Congresswoman Jamie Raskin said that she’d said she was fully on board with El-Sayed, but something changed, and it’s shaking up one of the most important Senate races this year.”

Burnett then played Stevens’ announcement.

“My name’s Haley Stevens. I’m a proud Democrat, and I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate,” Stevens said. “I am one vote in this state.”

haley stevens

Stevens campaigning in Detroit days before losing the August primary to El-Sayed.

Getty Images

Burnett quickly pointed out the irony.

“Haley Stevens, keep in mind, is the same woman that Trump called a radical left socialist,” Burnett said, referring to the president’s attack on Stevens in August.

On Sunday, Trump praised her as a “Highly Respected Democrat” and hailed her “bravery.”

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“But now, of course, he’s supporting her because she’s on his team,” she added, noting that Stevens had called out Rogers for “rubber-stamping” Trump’s agenda in her own campaign release just three months earlier.

El-Sayed beat Stevens in the August primary.

After Stevens’ decision, a Mass exodus followed from her office on Capitol Hill. Her chief of staff, Justin German, and Communications director, Logan Basch, were amongst the collateral damage. After his resignation, German said the team was “shocked and heartbroken.”

El-Sayed leads Rogers 49% to 42% among likely voters in the latest CNN poll, a margin outside the poll’s error range. That lead has grown since early September, when CNN had the race at 47% to 44%.

Stevens’ and Rogers’ campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s requests for comment.

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Briana Charles
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