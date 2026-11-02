STATE OF THE NATION Trump Humiliated in Final Brutal Polls Before Election Day The New York Times and Siena College have released their final polls before the midterm elections, and it’s a brutal outlook for Trump. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

A brutal final round of new polling has humiliated President Donald Trump as he jets around the country in a desperate attempt to win back voters.

Trump, 80, spoke for two hours at a rally at the Five Flags Center in Iowa on Sunday, where he faced demonstrators outside and inside the venue.

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The senior present then headed to Salinas, Kansas, for another rally to support Republican candidates ahead of Tuesday’s elections.

President Donald Trump speaks during a midterm campaign rally at Salina Regional Airport in Salina, Kansas, November 1, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

However, despite Trump’s groundwork, new polling puts Democrats ahead of Republicans in nearly all seven key battleground states that must be won to control the Senate and challenge Trump’s power over the final two years of his presidency.

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The final set of polls from The New York Times and Siena University before the midterm elections shows the Democratic Senate candidate was viewed more favorably than the Republican candidate in every state other than Maine.

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Critically, the Democrats have made major gains in Texas, where a Democrat has not been elected to the Senate since 1988, and also Kansas, where the last was elected in 1932.

Republican Ken Paxton has been endorsed by Trump, but voters aren't as impressed. Kaylee Greenlee/REUTERS

The damning results come after Trump’s heavy focus on Texas, where his ally Ken Paxton, the longtime state attorney general, is taking on Democrat James Talarico.

The poll shows 50 percent of likely voters backing Talarico, whom Trump has repeatedly insulted. Paxton, whom Trump has repeatedly endorsed, trails behind at 43 percent.

The president hosted the first-ever Republican midterm convention in Dallas in September, and last week, did back-to-back rallies in Texas as he attempted to win back estranged MAGA supporters disillusioned by his war in Iran.

The new results found that only 38 percent of likely voters approved of Trump’s performance as president in the seven key states in the poll, which the Times pointed out was “strikingly low” considering Trump had won five of the states by double digits only two years ago.

Donald Trump stands with Michigan Senate nominee Mike Rogers. Carlos Osorio/REUTERS

The results were even worse for another key state, Michigan, where rising Democrat star Abdul El-Sayed has 53 percent of the vote, while Republican candidate Mike Rogers is languishing on 42 percent.

Trump’s fascination with the rear-end of Republican Jon Husted has not helped his popularity in Ohio, where Husted is at 44 percent, behind Democrat Sherrod Brown at 49 percent.

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In Maine, Democrat Troy Jackson leads Republican Sen. Susan Collins by 51 percent to 45 percent.

In Iowa, where Trump attended a rally on Sunday to support his pick Ashley Hinson, polls showed she is in danger of losing to Democrat Josh Turek, who is at 48 percent, with Hinson on 47.

Hours after the Times poll was released showing Turek ahead of Hinson, he told MS NOW’s We the People he was feeling “a whole lot of momentum.”

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“Iowans are ready for change,” Turek said. “Everywhere that we’re going we’re hearing lots from independents, from card-carrying Republicans, folks saying ‘I voted for Trump once, twice, three times but I’m voting for you because we don’t want someone like Ashley Hinson who is gonna go up to the U.S. Senate just to make herself more wealthy.’”

Turek added, “I think we’re going to do something historic come Tuesday.”

Republican Senate candidate Ashley Hinson stands on stage with President Donald Trump during a midterm campaign rally at Five Flags Center in Dubuque, Iowa, November 1, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Republican incumbent Roger Marshall is seeking a second term in Kansas, but polls show Democratic pastor Adam Hamilton is leading on 49 percent, to just 44 percent for Marshall.

Marshall spoke at Trump’s rally in Kansas on Sunday, telling him, “This may be your last rally until your next reelection victory in a couple of years.”

President Donald Trump listens as Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), Republican candidate for re-election, speaks during a midterm campaign rally at Salina Regional Airport in Salina, Kansas, November 1, 2026. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Trump has also been fixated with the result in Alaska, however his pick, Dan Sullivan, is polling at 46 percent, with Democrat Mary Peltola on 48 percent.

The poll was conducted with voters in Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Ohio, Kansas, Michigan and Texas between Oct. 23 and Nov. 1.

Trump has campaigned on behalf of Dan Sullivan. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Those polled said they believed Democrats would do a better job of bringing the cost of living down, dealing with foreign wars and doing what is best for ordinary people.

Democrats must flip at least four seats to win a majority in the Senate, as well as defending all the seats they currently hold.

Trump has promised $5,000 to American citizens if Republicans retain control of the Senate and the House of Representatives after the midterms.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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