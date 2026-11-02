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Trump Derailed by Protester During Rant on MAGA Pick’s Weight

Trump’s tangent on his MAGA Senate nominee’s looks was briefly halted.

By Vic Verbalaitis

President Donald Trump’s anatomical analysis of his female Senate pick was cut short by an anti-MAGA protester.

A protester interrupted the 80-year-old president mid-tangent as he described how his Iowa Senate pick, Rep. Ashley Hinson, used to be “a little bit heavier.”

“I knew Ashley for a long time, and she was a little bit heavier, okay?” Trump said at his rally in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday. “She was. And she put herself—she knew what she was doing. She knew the weight that was on her—really, literally, the weight.”

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Trump once again treated his rally crowd as a captive audience for his wandering thoughts.

Vincent Alban/REUTERS

Ashley Hinson (left) and Iowa Republican gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn (right) listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at Five Flags Center.

Ashley Hinson (left) and Iowa Republican gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn (right) listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at Five Flags Center.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“And she knew the importance of what she was doing, and she went out—the old-fashioned way, too. Not with, you know, give me a shot,” he rambled on, referring to GLP-1 drugs.

As he was about to deliver his “punchline,” a demonstrator interrupted the president’s speech—a common occurrence throughout his last-minute midterm panic tour. Trump was not happy.

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Trump told his crowd of captive listeners that Hinson used to be overweight, in his eyes.

Vincent Alban/REUTERS

“Oh, don’t bother. They’re paid protesters, don’t worry. They go away quickly,” he said, prompting a “USA” chant from the crowd. “They’re like a gnat. They’re like a little fly.”

He continued after about a 15-second pause, “There’s usually two or three of them per rally. They get paid $250. They’re paid by [George] Soros. And they’re losers.”

A photo illustration of Jeffrey Epstein, Howard Lutnick, and Ashley Hinson.
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“But they always do it right in the middle of my punchline!” he yelled, before returning to his analysis of his candidate’s weight. “Because I was about to say that Ashley knew the importance of what this was and how important it was, and boy, she put herself—she went on a regimen, she put herself in shape. She’s in perfect shape.”

He concluded, “I thought she was great the other way, but she put herself in shape, and she did that for you. She knew the importance, and I think it’s great.”

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Not long after commenting on her weight, Trump welcomed Hinson to the stage with an awkward cheek kiss.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House and Hinson’s reps for comment.

donald trump ashley hinson

Trump gave his MAGA choice for Iowa Senate an awkward onstage smooch.

Vincent Alban/REUTERS

Rather than focusing on issues affecting Americans, Trump has treated his nationwide panic tour more as a testing ground for new rant material, much of which has focused on his obsession with people’s appearances.

At several rallies over the past few weeks, the president has repeatedly waxed poetic about Ohio incumbent Sen. Jon Husted’s “a--,” prompting bipartisan confusion over why he continually belabors variations of the same bizarre anecdote.

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

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