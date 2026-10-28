FUEL ME ONCE Kaitlan Collins Exposes Trump With Supercut of Upset Voters One disillusioned Trump voter called the president a “tyrant.”

CNN host Kaitlan Collins has exposed a brutal truth for President Donald Trump by airing a string of complaints from “deeply sour” voters across America.

A desperate Trump, 80, was in Texas on Tuesday as he attempts to salvage the fortunes of the Republican Party, seven days out from the midterm election. Trump spoke at two rallies, in Corpus Christi and then Lubbock.

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A new Marist Poll found 59 percent of people disapproved of the job Trump was doing in office, 38 percent said their personal finances have gotten worse in the last year, while 34 percent put the cost of living as the main issue influencing their vote. The poll, in partnership with NPR and PBS, was taken between Oct. 19 and 20.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins has shared voter anger over Donald Trump. CNN

On CNN’s The Source on Tuesday evening, Collins aired interviews with multiple voters that reinforced growing public concern over the economy.

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Collins stated that American voters “appear to be in a deeply sour mood” over how Trump’s war with Iran has impacted the economy, pointing out the average price of a gallon of gas is now $4.27, which is $1.29 higher than February 28, the date the war commenced.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins points out how much gas costs after Trump's war. CNN

The CNN host said “in state after state after state” voters were complaining, before airing some of the damning comments.

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A man in East Lansing, Michigan, said Republicans had promised “basic necessities...lower gas prices,” that had not eventuated, before adding, “We want to be able to buy a house, we want to be able to have a family... those things were promised to us.”

Another young man in the same state admitted he voted for Trump, then added, “But seeing how he’s just been a tyrant with his power, to be honest with you, is the best way to describe it. Starting wars that were not going to be started. Gas prices have continuously gone up.”

The Source then aired a young woman in McAllen, Texas, who stated it was “way easier” to buy gas and groceries for her parents than for her own generation.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins highlights voters who are "sour" over Donald Trump. CNN

A man in Decatur, Georgia, said “Gas prices is crazy, food prices [are] really ridiculous, we just gotta make a change.”

An older woman in Youngstown, Ohio, said she was “not happy” with the price of gas under Trump. When asked by a reporter what was to blame for the soaring costs, she said, “I’m not sure if it’s what’s going on out in the [Middle] East with the [Strait of] Hormuz, I don’t know. But I know he needs to get them back down.”

A young man in Youngstown admitted that gas prices were “rough right now.”

Collins then humiliated Trump further. “Even with that sentiment shared widely among voters, the president in his final sprint on the campaign trail continues to tout how much money the big oil companies are making because of the war.”

CNN's Kaitlan Collins called out Donald Trump on The Source. CNN

The CNN host, who is a regular target for the president, played footage of Trump from his Corpus Christi rally on Tuesday, telling MAGA supporters, “By the way, your oil price, it’s coming down. But your country is making an absolute fortune because of the situation in the Middle East.”

Later in the speech, he added, “Your price is gonna come down, but your country is making a fortune, and that’s really good, right?”

Collins then played a supercut of multiple times Trump had claimed a drop in price of fuel was imminent, including saying on May 7, “When the war is over, gas will fall down at levels you’ve never seen before.”

On June 10 he promised, “It’s gonna come down like a rock,” on August 3 Trump said, “You’re gonna see the prices drop through the floor,” and on September 28 he claimed that, “Gas prices will come tumbling down.”

Collins added, “If you’re thinking, ‘I’ve heard that before,’ it’s because you have.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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