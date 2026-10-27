404: WORD NOT FOUND Trump Sparks Fresh Health Concerns With Glitchy Onstage Moment Trump has suffered from another bizarre vocal misfire on stage. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

A viral onstage vocal glitch has renewed scrutiny of President Donald Trump’s health.

The latest glitch came as the 80-year-old president tried to pronounce Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton’s name at a rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday.

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Trump appeared to falter mid-rant while trying to juxtapose Democratic candidate James Talarico with the embattled Texas attorney general, suddenly trailing off at “Ken Paaaa—”

The president paused, eyebrows raised, as if registering the stumble before attempting to carry on.

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“And Ken—I’ll tell you what,” he said, looking up to his right.

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“Ken Paxton is...” he trailed off again, before launching into a word salad of a rant. “You know, we, they talk about him as a lawyer, everything he did, in fact, maybe I sort of said, ‘Look, we gotta look at it a little differently. Everything he did was for Texas.’”

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“Another dementia glitch,” MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski wrote in response to the president’s failed attempt to say “Ken Paxton.” The MeidasTouch X account wrote, “Something is clearly going on.”

The octogenarian president’s botched attempt to say “Paxton” is just the latest garbled utterance he has made at his rallies over the past week.

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At a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday, Trump, the oldest man ever inaugurated as president, suddenly blurted out “JADE.”

“If you don’t want communists controlling the U.S. Senate, which is between—JADE,” he said before abruptly veering into a new train of thought.

A day earlier, while speaking in Pendleton, South Carolina, Trump suddenly made a guttural noise while discussing his appointment of then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during his first term.

“I’d say 90 percent of the reason I took the governor—EUHH,” he said, pausing before starting over at “I took the governor.”

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The bizarre moments have sparked speculation about Trump’s health. Many note that Trump’s thumb appeared to twitch at the same time as his vocal misfire.

“Watch his thumb on the podium at the exact moment he glitches,” one X account wrote. “It’s neurological.”

After Trump’s gaffe in South Carolina, Dr. Henry Abraham, a Nobel Prize-winning psychiatrist, said the moment was “most likely a neurological sign suggesting a simple seizure originating from a specific location in his brain.”

“Even without a thorough workup, this is good evidence there is a problem in the president’s brain,” he said.

The Daily Beast has extensively chronicled Trump’s deteriorating physical and cognitive health dating back to the early days of his second term. The president has been dogged by visible physical symptoms, including severely bruised hands, recurring rashes, and persistently swollen ankles, while also concerning experts with his rambling speeches, mental lapses, moments of public confusion, and habit of falling asleep during official meetings.

When reached for comment, White House spokesman Davis Ingle said, “Only the glue-sniffing degenerates at the failing Daily Beast would obsessively push baseless conspiracy theories about President Trump, and that’s because they suffer from a severe, crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted their peanut-sized brains.”

New bruises and apparent cognitive glitches have appeared as the president criss-crosses the country from rally to rally in a desperate bid to prevent a Republican wipeout in the midterms. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

“President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people. The President is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health,” he added.

Ingle is a communications graduate of Florida’s Southeastern University, where his father, Kent Ingle, is president. SEU says more than two-thirds of its students attend online or through extension courses at 200 “partner sites,” which do not need to be accredited.

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