😰😰😰 Sweaty Trump, 80, Raises Health Fears on Panic Tour The president’s appearance in the final midterm sprint is raising concern. Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump is in the midst of a campaign drive to save Republicans and himself in the midterms, but his haggard appearance is drawing attention.

Trump, 80, returned to Joint Base Andrews on Monday night after a rally in Mississippi, looking sweaty and exhausted despite the crisp fall weather. The temperature that night was in the 50s.

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The perspiration on his face was similar to when he was speaking under the bright lights at a campaign rally earlier in the evening, rather than standing in the evening shadows.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media after arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, October 26, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Just hours earlier, when he walked to the stage in Corinth to rally support for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, the president also seemed low-energy.

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He walked slowly, looking at where he was placing his feet, and paused at times to throw hats into the crowd with sluggish movements.

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Trump’s jam-packed schedule crisscrossing the country ahead of the midterms, with nearly daily rallies, and in some cases two a day, would likely exhaust a politician at any age.

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As the oldest person ever elected president, whose appearance and behavior have both raised questions about his health, Trump’s midterm schedule appears particularly brutal.

President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, October 26, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The rally on Monday marked his eighth day of campaigning in a row, and he often returns to Washington, D.C. late at night.

The president briefly spoke to reporters for just 90 seconds after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews Monday night. He then returned to the White House just before midnight.

An exhausted-looking President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One at Frederick W. Smith Airport in Memphis, Tennessee, US, October 26, 2026. Jonathan/Reuters

On Tuesday, Trump has two rallies, both in Texas. The president looked rough when he spoke to reporters before taking off on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews that morning.

He collar was unbottoned, and he did not have on a tie, an unusual look for Trump during the day. It left his neck exposed, showing the dramatic contrast between his pasty neck and the bronze makeup he slathers on his face.

President Donald Trump showed up without a tie as he spoke with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on October 27, 2026. Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images

Over the weekend, the president acknowledged that his campaign schedule has been rough, as his voice appeared hoarse with just over a week to go before Election Day.

“I’ve done this 26 times. You think it’s easy doing these little suckers?” the president said in Michigan on Sunday with a raspy voice. “When God made vocal cords, he didn’t make them for doing 25 or 26 of these in a period of 10 days.”

The president has held 22 rallies since October 1 and has 29 scheduled between the start of this month and the election.

While the president appears worn out from extensive travel, he has also made a series of vocal noises on stage at his rallies that have raised questions.

During his speech in Clemson, S.C., on October 21, the president made a bizarre noise at the end of a phrase that immediately went viral online, prompting viewers to question what had happened.

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“This is striking and most likely a neurological sign suggesting a simple seizure originating from a specific location in his brain,” said Dr. Henry Abraham, a Nobel Prize-winning psychiatrist. “There are other neurological conditions that could explain this non-verbal vocalization, which could possibly be uncovered with appropriate neurological tests.

“Even without a thorough workup, this is good evidence there is a problem in the president’s brain,” Abraham added after examining multiple videos of Trump’s recent appearances.

The next day at a rally in Iowa on October 22, the president made another strange noise mid-sentence that supports Abraham’s belief that the president has a focal seizure disorder, which can be caused by a number of reasons ranging from sleep-related issues to dementia or a stroke.

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At the same time, the president has also been spotted with bruising on both of his hands as he hits the campaign trail, as he has on numerous occasions since returning to the White House last year.

The White House claims it’s from excessive handshaking while taking aspirin, but that has not explained the bruising on both hands, which he has frequently covered with globs of makeup.

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