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Trump, 80, Raises Health Concerns With Ominous Post

The president talks about struggling with illness.

President Donald Trump looks on after disembarking Air Force One as he arrives at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, US, October 23, 2026.

Umit Bektas/Reuters

By Sarah Ewall-Wice

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share a health proverb, but the random one-line post, without context, raises questions.

The 80-year-old president’s behavior and appearance have sparked concerns about his health since he returned to office early last year.

“A healthy person has a thousand dreams. A sick person has only one (to get better)!” Trump wrote on social media on Friday.

He signed it “President DONALD J. TRUMP” but offered no explanation of who he was referring to or what prompted him to share it.

Trump's vague health post on Friday.

Trump's vague health post on Friday.

Truth Social

The Daily Beast asked the White House what prompted the post but did not receive an immediate response.

Trump headed to Florida on Friday for his latest campaign rally as he crisscrosses the country at a rapid pace ahead of the midterms.

The president has been keeping up an intense campaign schedule as the clock ticks down to Election Day on November 3.

US President Donald Trump applauds as he walks during a Republican campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, US, October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
ENERGY CRISIS

Tired Trump, 80, Sparks Fresh Health Concerns

Erkki Forster

But his rambling speeches at his rallies, where he jumps around frequently between topics, repeats similar stories, and slurs some of his words, have raised questions about his health.

“It’s not easy to stand up there for two hours ranting raving,” Trump said in the Oval Office this week. “You have the crowds, but there’s a lot of love in those rooms.”

Social media users observed that the president appeared exhausted entering and exiting recent events, as well as when he had to walk to Marine One or Air Force One.

A video of Trump heading out to a rally on Monday showed him wandering across the new White House helipad, waving and saluting as if interacting with a crowd, but when the camera panned out, no one was standing in the direction he was facing.

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At the same time, the president appears to be wearing makeup on both hands in recent days, as he has regularly tried to cover bruising with globs of cover-up since he returned to office last year.

The White House originally attributed the bruising on one hand to the president’s frequent handshaking while taking aspirin, but there has been no further explanation as to why he would have marks on the backs of both hands.

A view of President Donald Trump's left hand as he stops to speak to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House on October 22, 2026 in Washington, DC.

A view of President Donald Trump's left hand as he stops to speak to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House on October 22, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

President Donald Trump's right hand is visible as he speaks to the media on the South Lawn before departing the White House on October 22, 2026 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump's right hand covered in makeup is visible as he speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House on October 22, 2026.

Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Trump became the oldest person ever elected president when he won a second term in November 2024 at age 78.

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Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-WicePolitical Reporter

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