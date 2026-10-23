ENERGY CRISIS Tired Trump, 80, Sparks Fresh Health Concerns Donald Trump’s latest rally appearance has drawn attention for all the wrong reasons.

President Donald Trump is being called out for looking worse for wear while giving a bizarre speech at his latest rally, stirring fresh concerns about his health.

The 80-year-old president took the stage in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday evening for his sixth midterm rally in seven days, delivering a rambling speech as he sought to shore up the state’s vulnerable Republican candidates.

But Trump’s tired-looking appearance raised just as many eyebrows as his remarks.

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At one point during the rally, Trump appeared to be struggling to keep his eyes open while a former border patrol agent praised him as “the only man that could do the job.”

Earlier this week, even devoted Trump ally Mike Lindell remarked that the octogenarian president “looked about as tired as I’ve seen him.” Fox News

“Trump is falling asleep on his feet at his Iowa Rally,” one X account wrote.

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Independent journalist Aaron Rupar noted, “Trump does not look or sound good. He’s red, glistening, slurring, and his eyes are barely open.”

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Others drew attention to Trump’s facial expressions and verbal stumbles during the hour-and-a-half-plus address, including one bizarre moment when he stood frozen with his mouth hanging open.

At another point, while discussing “communists controlling the U.S. Senate,” Trump suddenly blurted out “Jade,” in an apparent non sequitur.

Trump was caught making a strange face in a bizarre moment during his rally. Aaron Rupar/X

“Another uncontrolled noise,” wrote Sarah Matthews, Trump’s first-term deputy press secretary who has since become a vocal critic, referring to a moment at a rally in South Carolina the day before when Trump cut himself off mid-sentence to let out a guttural “Euhhh.”

“Seems like we’re watching his cognitive decline in real time,” Matthews added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, had already sparked new questions about his mental acuity on Tuesday, when he appeared to wave to no one on the new White House helipad as he departed for a rally in North Carolina.

Sarah Matthews served as Trump’s first-term deputy press secretary from June 2020 until her resignation after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Sarah Matthews/X

Even devoted Trump supporter and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell admitted that the president appears exhausted amid his tour around the country in a desperate bid to prevent a Republican wipeout.

“He looked about as tired as I’ve seen him,” Lindell said when asked about the president’s condition during a Zoom interview with grassroots MAGA supporters, shared online on Monday by independent journalist Aaron Rupar. “I don’t wanna say the word down.”

The Daily Beast has extensively chronicled Trump’s deteriorating physical and cognitive health.

While the White House routinely touts Trump’s “sharpness” and “unmatched energy,” the president has been dogged by visible physical symptoms, including severely bruised hands, recurring rashes, and persistently swollen ankles. He has also faced repeated scrutiny over his moments of public confusion and habit of falling asleep during official meetings.

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